Flow Cytometry Market Poised For Growth Through 2029 As Technology Advances, Product Innovation And Expanding Applications Create New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flow cytometry is expanding into clinical biotech, driven by immuno-oncology, liquid biopsy and single-cell genomics, creating opportunities in cancer diagnostics and drug development.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Flow Cytometry Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by Technology, Product and Application, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flow Cytometry Market Report Examines Growth in Immuno-Oncology, Liquid Biopsy and Single-Cell Analysis

A comprehensive flow cytometry market report is now available, providing strategic insight into one of the most important analytical technologies supporting pharmaceutical research, biotechnology and clinical diagnostics. The report evaluates the market's growth potential as expanding investment in immuno-oncology, liquid biopsy, cancer research and single-cell analysis creates new commercial opportunities for technology developers, instrument manufacturers, reagent suppliers and laboratory service providers.

Flow cytometry remains a mainstay of cellular analysis, while its role continues to broaden across drug discovery, translational research and clinical applications. Advances in cancer biology and genomic research are enabling more detailed investigation of individual cells, increasing demand for technologies capable of supporting complex experimental and diagnostic workflows. These developments are strengthening the position of flow cytometry within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

The report analyzes the evolving flow cytometry market across research and clinical segments, with attention to the different technologies, products and applications influencing purchasing decisions. Coverage includes bead-based and gel-based approaches, emerging workflow requirements, market adoption patterns and the competitive factors affecting established and developing applications.

Particular emphasis is placed on the impact of immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy. Both fields are attracting substantial research and development investment as organizations seek more effective methods for studying cancer, assessing immune responses and advancing precision medicine. Flow cytometry technologies are increasingly central to these efforts, creating opportunities throughout the value chain while introducing technical, regulatory and commercialization challenges.

The publication also examines the rapid expansion of single-cell research. Genome-based knowledge is fostering a new generation of scientific investigation focused on cellular diversity, disease progression and treatment response. As laboratories pursue greater analytical depth, the need for advanced instruments, reagents, software and related services is expected to support continued development of the global flow cytometry market.

Designed for executives, investors, product managers, business development teams and research leaders, the report presents complex market and technology issues in a clear, decision-focused format. It enables management teams to assess the commercial landscape, understand key growth drivers and evaluate how scientific advances may translate into future demand.

The analysis considers the relationship between the pace of technological innovation and the rate of market adoption. It identifies potential opportunities and pitfalls, including shifts in research priorities, clinical implementation requirements, competitive pressures and the challenges associated with bringing advanced solutions into routine use.

Readers will gain insight into growth expectations, addressable market opportunities and the long-term potential of flow cytometry across biotechnology, pharmaceutical research and healthcare. The report supports informed planning by examining where demand is developing, which applications may offer the strongest prospects and how market participants can position themselves in a rapidly changing environment.

As cancer research, immunology, genomics and single-cell analysis continue to converge, flow cytometry is becoming an increasingly strategic component of modern life science research. This report provides the market intelligence needed to evaluate that transformation and identify opportunities in a field with significant long-term potential.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Flow Cytometry?

2.1.1 Cell Sorting

2.1.2 Academic Use

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Currency

2.2.3 Years.

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Methodology

2.3.2 Sources

2.3.3 Authors

2.4 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending - Perspective

2.4.1 U.S. Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research

3 Flow Cytometry - Guide to Technology

3.1 Flow Cytometers

3.2 Hardware

3.2.1 Fluidics

3.2.1.1 Hydrodynamic Focusing

3.2.1.2 Acoustic Focusing

3.2.2 Optics and electronics

3.2.2.1 Optical filters

3.2.2.2 Prisms, gratings, and spectral flow cytometry

3.2.2.3 Imaging flow cytometry

3.3 Data analysis

3.3.1 Compensation

3.3.2 Gating

3.3.3 Computational analysis

3.3.4 FMO controls

3.4 Cell Sorting

3.5 Labels

3.5.1 Fluorescent labels

3.5.2 Quantum dots

3.5.3 Isotope labeling

3.6 Bead Array

3.7 Impedance flow cytometry

3.8 Flow Cytometry Applications

3.9 Cell Viability Assays

3.10 Cell Proliferation Assays

3.11 Cytotoxicity Assays

3.12 Cell Senescence Assays

3.13 Apoptosis

3.14 Autophagy

3.15 Necrosis

3.16 Oxidative Stress

3.17 Signalling Pathways, GPCR

3.18 Immune Regulation & Inhibition

3.19 Reporter Gene Technology

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Contract Research Organization

4.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Cell Separation and Viewing Supplier

4.1.5 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier

4.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company

4.1.7 Audit Body

4.1.8 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 The Move to Cell Based Analytics

5.1.2 Immuno-oncology

5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard

5.1.4 Technology Convergence

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Genomic Technology Competition

5.2.2 Instrument Integration

5.2.3 Maturity

5.3 Technology Development

5.3.1 Software

5.3.2 Instrument Size

5.3.3 Larger Panels

5.3.4 The Next Five Years

6 Flow Cytometry Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 CyPath Lung Cancer Test Supports Flow Cytometry Guidelines

6.3 Flow Cytometry Usedto Study MRD

6.4 Light-field flow cytometry for multiparametric 3D single-cell analysis

6.5 Virax Biolabs Partners for Long COVID Study

6.6 Agilent Aims for Early-Stage CDx Development Deals

6.7 Navigate BioPharma Services To Collaborate with BD

6.8 bioAffinity Technologies Acquires Assets of Precision Pathology Services

6.9 Bio-Rad enhances flow cytometry capabilities

6.10 BD Launches New Robotic System

6.11 Hybrid Flow Cytometer

6.12 BD and A*STAR collaborate

6.13 Cytek Biosciences to Acquire Flow Cytometry Business

6.14 METAFORA Launches a Digital Cytometry Analysis Platform

6.15 In Vitro Potency Assays Utilize Flow Cytometry

6.16 Celerion to Offer Molecular and Cell Biology Testing

6.17 Beckman Coulter launches Cytobank v10 Platform

6.18 NASA Deploys Flow Cytometer in Space

6.19 BD, Labcorp to Develop Flow Cytometry-Based Companion Diagnostics

6.20 Slingshot Biosciences Partners With Cambridge Bioscience to Distribute Synthetic Cells

6.21 Canopy Bio Targeting High-Throughput Spatial Proteomics

6.22 Becton Dickinson Advancing Rapid Image-Based Cell Sorting Tech

6.23 Insightful Science Acquires Data Science Company Omiq

6.24 Single-Cell Startup Nodexus Raises $30M

6.25 Bio-Rad Laboratories StarBright UltraViolet 400 Dye for Flow Cytometry

6.26 Cytek Biosciences Acquires Cell Analysis Business of Tonbo Biosciences

6.27 Becton Dickinson FACSymphony A5 SE Cell Analyzer

6.28 Biotium ExoBrite EV Membrane Staining Kits

6.29 Cytek Biosciences Prices $200M Initial Public Offering

6.30 Invivoscribe 12-Color Flow Cytometry Service

6.31 Beckman Coulter launches CytoFLEX SRT benchtop cell sorter

6.32 Thermo Fisher Acquires Cell Sorting Technology From Propel Labs

6.33 Thermo Fisher Acquires Programmable Dye Platform Pioneer Phitonex

6.34 NGS Bests Flow Cytometry for MRD-Based Prediction

6.35 Bio-Rad Launches New StarBright Dyes

6.36 Cytek Biosciences Closes $120M Financing Round

6.37 Cellular Analytics Detects Early Mesothelioma Using Liquid Biopsy

6.38 Cytek Biosciences Gets CE Mark for Flow Cytometer

6.39 Aigenpulse launches suite to automate flow cytometry

6.40 Sysmex Partec to Distribute De Novo Flow Cytometry Software

7 Profiles of Key Flow Cytometry Companies

7.1 Agilent/Dako

7.2 Amphasys

7.3 Apogee Flow Systems

7.4 Applied Cytometry

7.5 Astrolabe Diagnostics

7.6 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.8 BennuBio

7.9 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.11 Cytek Biosciences

7.12 Cytognos

7.13 Cytonome

7.14 De Novo Software

7.15 Gemini Bio

7.16 Kinetic River

7.17 Logos Biosystems

7.18 Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

7.19 Miltenyi Biotec

7.20 Molecular Devices

7.21 Nanion

7.22 NanoCellect Biotechnology

7.23 Omiq

7.24 On-Chip Biotechnologies

7.25 Partek

7.26 Sartorius

7.27 SBT Instruments

7.28 Singleron Biotechnologies

7.29 Sony Biotechnology

7.30 Standard BioTools

7.31 Stratedigm

7.32 Sysmex

7.33 Sysmex Partec

7.34 Tecan

7.35 Tercen Data

7.36 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.37 TissueGnostics

7.38 Union Biometrica

7.39 Verity Software House

7.40 Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies

8 Flow Cytometry Global Market Overview

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

8.2 Global Market Size by Product - Overview

8.2.1 Table - Global Market by Product

8.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year

8.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - Final Year

8.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year

8.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segment Growth

8.3 Global Market Size by Application - Overview

8.3.1 Table - Global Market by Application

8.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year

8.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year

8.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year

8.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segment Growth

8.4 Global Market Size by Technology - Overview

8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Technology

8.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base/Final Year Comparison

8.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base Year

8.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Final Year

8.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Share by Year

8.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Segment Growth

9 Global Market by Product

9.1 Reagent Market

9.1.1 Table - Reagent Market by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Reagent Market Segment Growth

9.2 Instrument Market

9.2.1 Table - Instrument Market by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Instrument Market Segment Growth

9.3 Services Market

9.3.1 Table - Services Market by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Services Market Segment Growth

9.4 Software Market

9.4.1 Table - Software Market by Country

9.4.2 Chart - Software Market Segment Growth

10 Global Market by Application

10.1 Research Market

10.1.1 Table - Research Market by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Research Market Segment Growth

10.2 Clinical Market

10.2.1 Table - Clinical Market by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Clinical Market Segment Growth

10.3 Industrial Market

10.3.1 Table - Industrial Market by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Industrial Market Segment Growth

10.4 Other Application Market

10.4.1 Table - Other Application Market by Country

10.4.2 Chart - Other Application Market Segment Growth

11 Global Market by Technology

11.1 Gel Market

11.1.1 Table - Gel Market by Country

11.1.2 Chart - Gel Market Segment Growth

11.2 Bead Market

11.2.1 Table - Bead Market by Country

11.2.2 Chart - Bead Market Segment Growth

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

12.3 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

12.4 Share of Pharma R&D by Country

List of Tables

Table 1 Some Characterics Measured by Flow Cytometry

Table 2 Some Common Viability Assays

Table 3 Oxidative Stress Related Diseases

Table 4 Important Signalling Pathways

Table 5 Market Players by Type

Table 6 Four Factors Driving Growth

Table 7 Three Factors Limiting Growth

Table 8 Global Market by Country/Region

Table 9 Global Market by Product

Table 10 Global Market by Application

Table 11 Global Market by Technology

Table 12 Reagent Market by Country

Table 13 Instrument Market by Country

Table 14 Services Market by Country

Table 15 Software Market by Country

Table 16 Research Market by Country

Table 17 Clinical Market by Country

Table 18 Industrial Market by Country

Table 19 Other Application Market by Country

Table 20 Gel Market by Country

Table 21 Bead Market by Country

Table 22 Clinical Lab Fee Schedule

List of Figures

Figure 1 Pharmaceutical Research Expenditures ($Billion)

Figure 2 Oxidative Stress and Free Radical Toxicity

Figure 3 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals

Figure 4 Immunotherapy vs Traditional

Figure 5 Growth rates of Flow Cytometry by Product Class

Figure 6 Market Size by Country

Figure 7 Global Market by Product - Base vs. Final Year

Figure 8 Product Market Base Year

Figure 9 Product Market Final Year

Figure 10 Product Share by Year

Figure 11 Product Segment Growth

Figure 12 Global Market by Application - Base vs. Final Year

Figure 13 Application Market Base Year

Figure 14 Application Market Final Year

Figure 15 Application Share by Year

Figure 16 Application Segment Growth

Figure 17 Global Market by Technology - Base vs. Final Year

Figure 18 Technology Market Base Year

Figure 19 Technology Market Final Year

Figure 20 Technology Share by Year

Figure 21 Technology Segment Growth

Figure 22 Chart - Reagent Market Growth

Figure 23 Chart Instrument Market Growth

Figure 24 Chart - Services Market Growth

Figure 25 Chart - Software Market Growth

Figure 26 Chart - Research Market Growth

Figure 27 Chart Clinical Market Growth

Figure 28 Chart - Industrial Market Growth

Figure 29 Chart - Other Application Market Growth

Figure 30 Chart - Gel Market Growth

Figure 31 Chart Bead Market Growth

Figure 32 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

Figure 33 Clinical Trials for Immunotherapy by Year

Figure 34 Share of Pharma R&D by Country

Companies Featured



Agilent

Agilent/Dako

Amphasys

Apogee Flow Systems

Applied Cytometry

Astrolabe Diagnostics

BD (Becton Dickinson)

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

BennuBio

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Canopy Biosciences

Celerion

Cytek Biosciences

Cytognos

Cytonome

De Novo Software

Gemini Bio

Insightful Science

Kinetic River

Labcorp

Logos Biosystems

Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

METAFORA

Miltenyi Biotec

Molecular Devices

Nanion

NanoCellect Biotechnology

NASA

Navigate BioPharma Services

Nodexus

Omiq

On-Chip Biotechnologies

Partek

Phitonex

Sartorius

SBT Instruments

Singleron Biotechnologies

Slingshot Biosciences

Sony Biotechnology

Standard BioTools

Stratedigm

Sysmex Partec

Tecan

Tercen Data

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TissueGnostics

Union Biometrica

Verity Software House

Virax Biolabs Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies

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