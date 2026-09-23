$69.2Bn Smart Materials Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2034 As Demand For Adaptive Technologies Expands Across Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for energy-efficient smart materials in healthcare, electronics, automation, EVs and construction, creating opportunities in sensors, wearables, coatings and drug delivery

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Materials Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product, Application, End Use Industry, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart materials market was valued at USD 69.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 147.8 billion by 2034. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.53% from 2026 to 2034, supported by advances in energy efficiency, healthcare technologies, consumer electronics, industrial automation and sustainable manufacturing.

North America led the global smart materials market with a share exceeding 33.7% in 2025. The United States accounted for approximately 93.0% of the North American market, reflecting its strong research capabilities, advanced manufacturing base and extensive adoption of smart materials across aerospace, defense, healthcare, automotive and electronics applications.

Smart Materials Market Growth Drivers

Rising demand for workplace safety is increasing the use of smart materials in protective clothing, particularly in industries where employees may be exposed to chemicals and hazardous operating conditions. Healthcare applications are also expanding rapidly, with smart materials being incorporated into controlled drug delivery, tissue engineering, cancer-targeting systems, biosensors, medical implants and regenerative treatments.

The growing burden of chronic disease is reinforcing demand for advanced medical technologies. Nearly 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths were reported worldwide in 2022, according to the National Cancer Institute. The World Health Organization also reports that 17 million people die prematurely from chronic diseases before age 70, with 86% of these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

Energy efficiency represents another major market opportunity. Smart windows, adaptive construction products and advanced coatings are increasingly integrated into buildings to improve environmental responsiveness and reduce energy consumption. Demand is also rising in automotive and aerospace manufacturing, where lightweight and multifunctional materials support fuel efficiency, performance and emissions-reduction objectives.

Key Smart Materials Market Trends

Energy-efficient construction is accelerating the adoption of electrochromic glass, thermochromic technologies and other adaptive building materials. The smart windows market is expanding at an estimated annual rate of 12.7% and is expected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2032. In the United States, where the residential sector represents approximately 21% of total energy consumption, smart building technologies are attracting growing interest from property owners, developers and consumers.

Healthcare innovation remains a prominent trend. Shape-memory materials, bioactive glass and smart polymers are being adopted in stents, implants, bone regeneration products, surgical equipment and targeted therapeutic systems. Population aging is expected to strengthen this demand, particularly as healthcare providers increase investment in precision medicine, wearable monitoring and minimally invasive treatment technologies.

Consumer electronics manufacturers are using smart materials in foldable displays, wearable devices, energy-harvesting systems and haptic technologies. Continued product development in augmented reality, virtual reality and connected devices is expected to create additional opportunities for durable, flexible and responsive materials.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By product, piezoelectric materials represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for approximately 50.2% of the global market. Their position is supported by extensive use in sensors, actuators, medical imaging, surgical equipment, vibration control, precision monitoring, wearable electronics and energy-harvesting technologies. Other major product categories include shape-memory, electrostrictive, magnetostrictive, phase-change and electrochromic materials.

By application, actuators and motors led the market with a share of approximately 46.0% in 2025. Demand is being driven by automation, robotics, electric vehicles, precision manufacturing and advanced medical equipment. Additional application segments include transducers, sensors and structural materials.

The industrial sector accounted for the largest end-use share at approximately 36.3% in 2025. Smart materials are used across manufacturing, energy and infrastructure to improve operational efficiency, enable predictive maintenance, control corrosion and reduce equipment downtime. Other important end-use industries include automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and healthcare.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to retain a leading position due to sustained investment in research and development, infrastructure modernization, industrial automation and energy-efficient technologies. In the United States, growth is also supported by electric vehicle production, smart construction, advanced biomaterials and the integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies into monitoring and maintenance systems.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid expansion as industrialization, urbanization and digital transformation increase demand for smart materials. China, Japan and South Korea remain major centers for automotive, electronics and renewable energy innovation, while India's Digital India and Smart Cities initiatives are supporting connected technologies across healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing.

Europe's market is benefiting from regulations and investment focused on sustainability, carbon neutrality and energy efficiency. Renewable energy infrastructure, automotive engineering, aerospace manufacturing, healthcare technologies and Industry 4.0 adoption are strengthening regional demand.

Latin America is generating opportunities through renewable energy development and the expansion of automotive and aerospace manufacturing in countries including Brazil and Mexico. In the Middle East and Africa, infrastructure programs, smart city projects, healthcare investment and renewable energy expansion are increasing the adoption of responsive, durable and corrosion-resistant materials.

Competitive Landscape

Leading smart materials companies are investing in research, strategic partnerships, production capacity and advanced manufacturing methods, including three-dimensional printing. Competitive priorities include high-performance piezoelectric and magnetostrictive products, sustainable polymers, smart coatings, energy-harvesting technologies and application-specific materials for healthcare, automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets.

Prominent companies operating in the global smart materials market include:



APC International Ltd

Arkema

CeramTec GmbH

CTS Corporation

Gentex Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Meggitt PLC

Piezo Kinetics Inc. SageGlass (Saint-Gobain S.A.)

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