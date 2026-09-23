Global Superconducting Materials Market To Triple To $4.83 Billion By 2034: American Superconductor, Siemens, Hitachi And Superpower Target Surging Demand Across Medical Imaging, Quantum Computing And Energy Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for superconductors in MRI, quantum computing, efficient power grids and renewable energy, while cryogenic and materials R&D unlock new applications

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Superconducting Materials Market Report by Product Type, End Use Industry, Region, and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superconducting materials market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 12.59% from 2026 to 2034. Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2025, accounting for more than 41% of total revenue.

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for advanced magnetic resonance imaging systems, energy-efficient power transmission, high-performance electronics and next-generation computing technologies. Expanding applications in quantum computing, particle accelerators, renewable energy infrastructure and defense systems are also increasing demand for superconducting materials.

Investment in research and development, combined with advances in cryogenic systems and material science, continues to improve the commercial viability of superconducting technologies. Manufacturers, research institutions and government agencies are focusing on higher operating efficiency, stronger magnetic performance and broader industrial deployment.

Medical Imaging Remains a Major Growth Driver

Healthcare represented more than 75% of the superconducting materials market in 2025, making it the leading end-use industry. Superconducting magnets are central to MRI systems, supporting high-resolution imaging, operational reliability and faster diagnostic procedures.

Recent industry developments demonstrate sustained investment in medical applications. In October 2023, India-based Voxelgrids Innovations introduced a domestically produced MRI scanner featuring customized hardware and reduced reliance on scarce liquid helium. Imricor and GE HealthCare also entered into an agreement to support MRI-guided cardiac procedures.

In May 2024, Siemens Healthineers announced an investment of approximately USD 250 million in a United Kingdom facility dedicated to manufacturing superconducting magnets for MRI systems. Researchers from institutions in the United Kingdom and Japan have also applied artificial intelligence to the development of iron-based superconducting magnets for medical imaging.

Quantum Computing and Research Expand Market Opportunities

Quantum computing is emerging as an important source of demand because superconducting materials are widely used in qubit architectures. In March 2023, RIKEN and Fujitsu introduced a 64-qubit superconducting quantum computer at their collaborative research center. Additional material discoveries and detector technologies are supporting efforts to improve quantum coherence, scalability and system performance.

In September 2024, the United States Department of Energy announced USD 65 million in funding for ten quantum computing projects covering software, algorithms and control systems. Private-sector investment from technology companies, together with government-backed research, is strengthening the United States superconducting materials market.

Research activity is also accelerating across particle physics, aerospace, electronics and defense. Scientific institutions are investigating high-temperature superconductors, topological superconductors and advanced compounds capable of supporting powerful magnetic fields and new electronic architectures.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Low-temperature superconducting materials accounted for approximately 83% of the global market in 2025. Their established performance and supporting infrastructure have sustained adoption in MRI systems, particle accelerators, research magnets, power cables and magnetic energy storage systems. Continued investment is expected to improve efficiency and expand the use of these materials in high-performance applications.



Low-temperature superconducting materials High-temperature superconducting materials

By end-use industry, the market covers medical, electronics, energy, defense and other specialized applications. Healthcare remains dominant, while energy and electronics are expected to generate additional opportunities through grid modernization, renewable power integration, advanced sensors and quantum technologies.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market

Asia-Pacific held more than 41% of the superconducting materials market in 2025. Regional growth is supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, advanced electronics manufacturing, energy modernization and public investment in research. China is developing superconducting technologies for power grids and high-speed magnetic-levitation transport, while Japan remains a major center for material science and quantum research. South Korea and Taiwan are also expanding capabilities in electronics and renewable energy applications.

North America remains a prominent market, led by the United States, which represented approximately 91% of regional revenue in 2025. Demand is supported by MRI systems, quantum computing, defense programs, particle accelerators and investment in high-temperature superconducting power equipment. Applications include power cables, fault current limiters, transformers, wind generators and energy storage systems.

Europe continues to benefit from investment in healthcare, particle physics and energy-efficient infrastructure. Research programs associated with CERN and major institutions in Germany, France and the United Kingdom support demand for superconducting magnets and related materials. The European Union's climate and energy objectives are also encouraging investment in lower-loss power transmission and renewable energy technologies.

Latin America is experiencing growing demand as Brazil, Mexico and other countries modernize medical facilities and electricity networks. In the Middle East and Africa, healthcare investment and energy-efficiency programs are creating opportunities, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

The superconducting materials market includes established industrial groups, specialized material producers and technology developers. Competition centers on product performance, manufacturing scale, cryogenic efficiency, application-specific engineering and research partnerships.



American Superconductor Corporation

Evico GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyper Tech Research Inc.

Metal Oxide Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Superconductor Technologies Inc.

SuperPower Inc., a Furukawa Electric company Western Superconducting Technologies Co. Ltd.

Market Outlook

The global superconducting materials market is positioned for sustained growth through 2034 as healthcare providers adopt advanced MRI systems, technology companies expand quantum computing programs and governments modernize power infrastructure. Progress in high-temperature superconductors, cryogenic engineering and scalable manufacturing is expected to broaden commercial adoption across medical, energy, electronics, transportation, aerospace and defense applications.

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