MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known Reputation, a reputation advisory serving founders, investors, political figures, and senior executives, has acquired Haut Monde Post, an independent Paris news media company.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Haut Monde Post will continue to publish under its existing name, with its current editorial team and independent editorial direction. Known Reputation will provide strategic and operational support as the publication expands its readership and develops its business internationally.

The acquisition strengthens Known Reputation's European presence and adds an established editorial title to the firm's growing international portfolio.

“Haut Monde Post has built something rare: a publication with its own voice, its own standards and an audience that values both,” said Igor Usoltsev, CEO of Known Reputation.“We see a real opportunity to help that foundation grow without changing the reason readers came to it in the first place.”

Founded in Paris, Haut Monde Post covers contemporary art, finance, technology, literature, architecture and world politics. Its work ranges from reported pieces and interviews to essays and commentary, with an editorial approach built around perspective, class and long-term relevance rather than the pace of the daily news cycle.

The publication's editorial team will continue to choose writers independently and determine its own editorial agenda. Known Reputation and Haut Monde Post will operate as separate businesses.

Building a Stronger European Portfolio

Known Reputation was established in Dubai in 2026. The firm advises founders, investors, executives, and public figures on how they are represented across search, media, and AI-powered answer engines, including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. Its work includes reputation strategy, media positioning, search visibility and public-record development.

The firm's process begins with a confidential assessment of a client's existing public presence. It then develops a written strategy covering target outlets, priorities, timelines and execution. Known Reputation also works with clients facing outdated, incomplete or harmful information online, focusing on the development of stronger, more current and independently verifiable information.

The acquisition comes at a time when AI has made publishing content faster and easier than ever. That has increased the value of editorial brands that readers can identify, understand and trust.

“AI has made it easier to produce content and harder to know what deserves attention,” Usoltsev said.“That is why publications with real editors, reliable sources and a clear point of view matter more than ever. Haut Monde Post has earned its place by consistently providing all three.”

For Known Reputation, Haut Monde Post adds an editorial platform in France and supports the firm's continued growth across Europe. For Haut Monde Post, the transaction brings additional backing while preserving the identity and editorial independence on which the publication has been built.

About Known Reputation

Known Reputation is a Dubai-based reputation advisory that helps founders, investors, executives and public figures develop a credible and durable public presence across search engines, media and AI-powered search tools. The firm combines reputation strategy, editorial positioning, search visibility and public-record development for an international client base.

Users can learn more at known.partner.

About Haut Monde Post

Haut Monde Post is an independent Paris-based media company covering contemporary art, finance, technology, literature, architecture and global politics. The publication focuses on carefully reported writing and long-form analysis intended to outlast the daily news cycle.

Users can visit: hautmondepost.com.





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Known Reputation Acquires Paris-Based Media Company Haut Monde Post, Expanding Its European Presence

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