Blackstone-Backed Super Technologies Becomes Strategic Partner Of The Atlantic Council And Founding Partner Of Its Power Of Sports Center



Super Technologies, an international entertainment-technology company, joins the Atlantic Council as a strategic partner, expanding its engagement with an international community of government, business and policy leaders shaping the global agenda.



Super becomes a founding partner of the Atlantic Council's new Power of Sports Center, taking a strategic role in shaping global initiatives focused on sport's growing role in diplomacy, international cooperation, economic development and innovation.

The partnership brings Super's international scale and investment footprint into a global strategic conversation, building on its presence across two continents and its backing by leading global investors, following a €1.3 billion refinancing agreement of the company in 2025 involving Blackstone and HPS Investment Partners.

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Technologies, the global entertainment technology company backed by leading institutional investors including Blackstone, has announced a strategic partnership with the Atlantic Council, joining its international community of business, government and policy leaders. Super will also become a founding partner of the Atlantic Council's new Power of Sports Center, a groundbreaking convening and content platform that explores the role of sport in diplomacy, international cooperation, innovation and economic development.

The partnership marks a new step in Super's evolution into a global technology and entertainment company with a growing international footprint. It places Super within a global forum addressing some of the key forces shaping international relations and gives the company an opportunity to contribute its experience at the intersection of sport, technology, investment and international business.

For Super, the partnership is particularly relevant at a time of growing international competition, with sport playing an expanding role as a platform for international engagement.

As a founding partner of the Power of Sports Center, Super will take part in shaping its agenda during its formative years. The platform will convene leaders from sport, technology, and business to examine how sport can connect communities and nations, foster dialogue, and create opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth.

Super brings a strong track record of investment in sport across Central and Eastern Europe and Brazil, alongside the work of the Super Foundation in chess, inclusive sport and youth athlete development. That experience has shown how sport transcends borders, connecting businesses, communities and institutions.

“Sport is one of the few truly universal languages in the world. Our partnership with the Atlantic Council gives Super the opportunity to contribute to a broader international conversation about how sport can support dialogue, cooperation and development.

As a founding partner of the Power of Sports Center, we aim to bring our experience across sport, technology, investment and international markets to initiatives that can create meaningful and lasting impact. We are proud to join the Atlantic Council's global community and to contribute to a platform that recognizes the strategic role sport can play in bringing people, institutions and countries closer together” said Sacha Dragic, Founder and CEO of Super Technologies.

“We are delighted to welcome Super Technologies into the Atlantic Council's global community and to have the company join our Power of Sports Center as a founding partner. Sport is more than entertainment: it influences geopolitics, investment, technology, and global culture, bringing people together across national boundaries. Super's international footprint and investment in sport make it a valuable partner as we explore how sport can contribute to diplomacy, innovation, economic development and international cooperation” added Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council.

A global business with international reach

Super's long-term growth has been supported by leading global investors. In 2019, Blackstone made a €175 million strategic minority investment in the company, supporting its international expansion and transformation into a global technology organization.

In 2025, Super completed a €1.3 billion refinancing, further strengthening its financial position and reinforcing its relationship with Blackstone and HPS Investment Partners, part of BlackRock, while providing additional capacity to accelerate the company's international expansion.

Today, Super has commercial operations across Brazil, Belgium, Greece, Poland, Romania and Serbia, alongside technology hubs in Spain, the Netherlands, Croatia, Romania, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The company operates across multiple geographies in Europe and Latin America, combining entertainment, technology and sports expertise, while engaging with millions of customers worldwide.

Its international scale also gives Super a broader role to play in the markets in which it operates, not only as an employer and investor, but as a company able to contribute expertise, capital and international perspective to conversations around economic growth and strategic partnerships.

Through its partnership with the Atlantic Council, Super aims to build on this position by engaging with governments, public institutions, business leaders and other stakeholders around the broader role of sport in economic growth, international engagement, resilience and positive societal impact.

The Power of Sports Center provides a global setting for that engagement, allowing Super to contribute to discussions that extend beyond its traditional industry and to demonstrate the relevance of its international scale, investment capacity and market expertise to broader strategic priorities.

About Super Technologies

Super Technologies, simply known as Super, is a global technology company building the future of entertainment and fan-centric experiences. Founded in 2008, the company has evolved from a sports betting and gaming operator into a diversified technology and product organization, engaging with millions of customers across Europe and Latin America. The company employs more than 5,300 employees, including over 1,300 technology and product development specialists, operating across six markets and continuing to expand through investment and acquisitions.

Super is committed to high standards of compliance, safety and responsibility. The company is a Board Member of the European Gaming & Betting Association (EGBA) and a member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

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CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Group External Communications Manager Super Technologies, Razvan Rosu,...