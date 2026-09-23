Soft Magnetic Materials Market Poised For Growth Through 2031, Fueled By Evs, Renewable Energy And Energy-Efficient Electronics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVs, renewables, grid upgrades, automation and 5G are driving demand, creating opportunities in advanced alloys, magnetic powder cores, high-frequency components and localized supply.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Soft Magnetic Material Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soft magnetic material market is projected to reach USD 35 billion to USD 40 billion by 2026, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 6.5%-8.5% through 2031. Market expansion is being supported by rising investment in electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy generation, advanced electronics, power infrastructure and automated industrial systems.

Soft magnetic materials are critical to transformers, inductors, inverters, electric motors, electromagnetic components and power conversion systems. Demand extends across electricity generation, transmission and consumption, as well as telecommunications, wireless charging, consumer electronics, home appliances, industrial equipment, medical devices, aerospace systems and defense technologies.

Market Development and Material Categories

The industry has progressed through four major material categories: traditional metal soft magnetics, soft ferrites, amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys, and metal magnetic powder cores. Silicon steel and permalloy continue to serve established transformer, motor and industrial equipment applications. Soft ferrites, including MnZn and NiZn ferrites, remain important in high-frequency electronics, telecommunications equipment, power conversion devices and electromagnetic interference suppression systems.

Amorphous and nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials are expected to record some of the market's fastest growth. Their high permeability, low core loss and temperature stability support energy-efficient transformers, renewable energy conversion systems and advanced electromagnetic equipment. Metal magnetic powder cores are also gaining market share as manufacturers pursue compact components, three-dimensional magnetic circuits and integrated power electronics designs.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific leads the global soft magnetic material market and is expected to expand at approximately 6.5%-8.0%. China, Japan and South Korea benefit from extensive manufacturing capacity across the electronics, automotive and industrial equipment sectors. China accounts for an estimated 60% of global ferrite soft magnetic production capacity and continues to expand output for electric vehicles, solar and wind power systems, power grid upgrades and 5G telecommunications infrastructure.

Japan retains a strong position in advanced ferrite and nanocrystalline material technologies, while South Korea's electronics industry and growing electric vehicle sector generate substantial demand. China continues to rely on selected imports for ultra-high-purity materials and advanced nanocrystalline technologies, creating opportunities for domestic technology development and supply chain investment.

North America is forecast to grow by approximately 5.5%-6.5%, led by electric vehicle production, renewable energy investment, power grid modernization and advanced industrial automation in the United States. Government incentives supporting domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience are encouraging localized production, while tariffs and trade policy changes are influencing procurement costs and regional sourcing strategies.

Europe is expected to expand by approximately 5.0%-6.0%. Germany remains a major center for automotive systems, industrial machinery, specialty materials and renewable energy technologies. Regional demand is closely linked to electric vehicle powertrains, energy-efficient manufacturing and environmental performance requirements.

South America is projected to grow by approximately 4.0%-5.5%, supported by renewable energy installations and industrial equipment demand. The Middle East and Africa are forecast to grow by approximately 3.5%-5.0% as renewable energy and infrastructure projects advance.

High-Growth Applications

Automotive electrification is one of the most significant growth drivers for the soft magnetic material market. These materials are used in traction motors, onboard chargers, DC-DC converters, inverters, sensors and other vehicle electrical systems. Continued adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, vehicle-to-grid technology and autonomous driving systems is expected to increase material consumption.

Renewable energy applications provide another major opportunity. Wind turbine generators, solar inverters, energy storage systems and grid integration equipment require efficient magnetic components capable of reducing energy loss and maintaining reliable performance. Grid modernization and distributed power generation are expected to strengthen demand for nanocrystalline alloys, silicon steel, ferrites and magnetic powder cores.

Telecommunications demand is being supported by 5G network deployment, wireless charging adoption, high-frequency signal processing and more stringent electromagnetic compatibility requirements. Industrial and medical applications include automated production equipment, robotics, power supplies, medical imaging systems, therapeutic devices and precision machinery. Military and aerospace uses include radar, communications, guidance, power conversion and unmanned systems.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes established international materials companies and expanding Asian manufacturers. Key participants include TDK, FDK, Magnetics, Vacuumschmelze, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Toshiba Materials, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd., TDG Holding Co. Ltd., Proterial Ltd., Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd. and Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

TDK and FDK maintain strong positions in ferrite materials and electromagnetic components. Magnetics is recognized for magnetic powder cores and ferrite products, while Vacuumschmelze and Proterial hold significant expertise in nanocrystalline materials and specialty alloys. Chinese producers are increasing production capacity and technical capabilities to serve growing domestic and international demand.

Industry Value Chain and Manufacturing Requirements

The soft magnetic material value chain extends from the procurement of iron, steel, copper, zinc, nickel, silicon and chemical inputs to precision material processing and component integration. Manufacturing methods include powder synthesis, compaction, sintering, rapid quenching, rolling, annealing and specialized surface treatment.

Advanced production requires contamination control, precise dimensional processing, magnetic property verification and comprehensive quality management. Distribution is led by direct sales to automotive manufacturers, electronics producers, renewable energy developers and industrial equipment companies. Component manufacturers integrate the materials into transformers, motors, inductors and other electromagnetic devices, while specialist distributors support lower-volume and research requirements.

Market Opportunities



Electric vehicles: Expanding demand for efficient traction motors, charging systems, inverters and compact vehicle electronics.

Renewable energy: Increasing deployment of wind, solar, energy storage and grid modernization technologies.

Industrial automation: Growth in robotics, servo systems, smart factories and energy-efficient motors.

5G and advanced electronics: Higher demand for compact, high-frequency components, wireless charging and electromagnetic interference suppression. Advanced materials: Opportunities to localize nanocrystalline and ultra-high-purity material production in markets seeking greater supply chain resilience.

Market Challenges

Despite the favorable outlook, the soft magnetic material industry faces technology concentration, supply chain dependencies and raw material cost volatility. Advanced nanocrystalline and ultra-high-purity production remains concentrated among a limited number of suppliers with proprietary manufacturing expertise.

Manufacturers must also meet increasingly demanding standards for magnetic performance, composition, microstructure and operational reliability. Variations in material quality can reduce device efficiency or create reliability concerns in automotive, aerospace, medical and power infrastructure applications.

Environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals are increasing pressure to reduce energy consumption, improve recyclability and manage production waste. At the same time, intense competition and rapid technology development require continued investment in research, production equipment, process control and application engineering.

Market Outlook

The soft magnetic material market is positioned for sustained expansion as electrification, renewable energy, digital connectivity and automated manufacturing reshape global demand. Suppliers that combine advanced material performance, consistent quality, scalable manufacturing and technical support will be best placed to capture opportunities across electric vehicles, power electronics, telecommunications, industrial systems and next-generation energy infrastructure.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Soft Magnetic Material Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7: Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8: Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Soft Magnetic Material by Region

8.2 Import of Soft Magnetic Material by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9: Historical and Forecast Soft Magnetic Material Market in North America (2021-2031)

9.1 Soft Magnetic Material Market Size

9.2 Soft Magnetic Material Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10: Historical and Forecast Soft Magnetic Material Market in South America (2021-2031)

10.1 Soft Magnetic Material Market Size

10.2 Soft Magnetic Material Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

Chapter 11: Historical and Forecast Soft Magnetic Material Market in Asia & Pacific (2021-2031)

11.1 Soft Magnetic Material Market Size

11.2 Soft Magnetic Material Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia & New Zealand

Chapter 12: Historical and Forecast Soft Magnetic Material Market in Europe (2021-2031)

12.1 Soft Magnetic Material Market Size

12.2 Soft Magnetic Material Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Northern Europe

Chapter 13: Historical and Forecast Soft Magnetic Material Market in MEA (2021-2031)

13.1 Soft Magnetic Material Market Size

13.2 Soft Magnetic Material Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

Chapter 14: Summary For Global Soft Magnetic Material Market (2021-2026)

14.1 Soft Magnetic Material Market Size

14.2 Soft Magnetic Material Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15: Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Forecast (2026-2031)

15.1 Soft Magnetic Material Market Size Forecast

15.2 Soft Magnetic Material Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16: Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 TDK

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of TDK

16.1.4 TDK Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.2 FDK

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of FDK

16.2.4 FDK Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.3 Magnetics

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Magnetics

16.3.4 Magnetics Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.4 Vacuumschmelze (VAC)

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Vacuumschmelze (VAC)

16.4.4 Vacuumschmelze (VAC) Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.5 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

16.5.4 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.6 Toshiba Materials

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Toshiba Materials

16.6.4 Toshiba Materials Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.7 ACME Electronics Corporation

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of ACME Electronics Corporation

16.7.4 ACME Electronics Corporation Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.8 YAGEO Group

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of YAGEO Group

16.8.4 YAGEO Group Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.9 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd.

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd.

16.9.4 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.10 TDG Holding Co. Ltd.

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of TDG Holding Co. Ltd.

16.10.4 TDG Holding Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.11 Proterial Ltd.

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Proterial Ltd.

16.11.4 Proterial Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.12 Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.

16.12.1 Company Profile

16.12.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Material Information

16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.

16.12.4 Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

List of Tables and Figures

Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List

Table Research Scope of Soft Magnetic Material Report

Table Data Sources of Soft Magnetic Material Report

Table Major Assumptions of Soft Magnetic Material Report

Figure Market Size Estimated Method

Figure Major Forecasting Factors

Figure Soft Magnetic Material Picture

Table Soft Magnetic Material Classification

Table Soft Magnetic Material Applications List

Table Drivers of Soft Magnetic Material Market

Table Restraints of Soft Magnetic Material Market

Table Opportunities of Soft Magnetic Material Market

Table Threats of Soft Magnetic Material Market

Table Raw Materials Suppliers List

Table Different Production Methods of Soft Magnetic Material

Table Cost Structure Analysis of Soft Magnetic Material

Table Key End Users List

Table Latest News of Soft Magnetic Material Market

Table Merger and Acquisition List

Table Planned/Future Project of Soft Magnetic Material Market

Table Policy of Soft Magnetic Material Market

Table 2021-2031 Regional Export of Soft Magnetic Material

Table 2021-2031 Regional Import of Soft Magnetic Material

Table 2021-2031 Regional Trade Balance

Figure 2021-2031 Regional Trade Balance

Table 2021-2031 North America Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 North America Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 North America Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 North America Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 North America Soft Magnetic Material Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 North America Soft Magnetic Material Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 North America Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 North America Soft Magnetic Material Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 United States Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 United States Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Canada Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Canada Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Mexico Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Mexico Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 South America Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 South America Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 South America Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 South America Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 South America Soft Magnetic Material Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 South America Soft Magnetic Material Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 South America Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 South America Soft Magnetic Material Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 Brazil Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Brazil Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Argentina Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Argentina Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Chile Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Chile Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Peru Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Peru Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Material Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Material Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Material Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 China Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 China Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 India Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 India Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Japan Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Japan Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 South Korea Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 South Korea Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Soft Magnetic Material Market Size List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Soft Magnetic Material Import List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Soft Magnetic Material Export List

Table 2021-2031 Australia & New Zealand Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Australia & New Zealand Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Europe Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 Europe Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 Europe Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 Europe Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Europe Soft Magnetic Material Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 Europe Soft Magnetic Material Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 Europe Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Europe Soft Magnetic Material Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 Germany Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Germany Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 France Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 France Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 United Kingdom Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 United Kingdom Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Italy Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Italy Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Spain Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Spain Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Belgium Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Belgium Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Netherlands Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Netherlands Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Austria Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Austria Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Poland Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Poland Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Northern Europe Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Northern Europe Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 MEA Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 MEA Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 MEA Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 MEA Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 MEA Soft Magnetic Material Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 MEA Soft Magnetic Material Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 MEA Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 MEA Soft Magnetic Material Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 Egypt Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Egypt Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Israel Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Israel Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 South Africa Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 South Africa Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Turkey Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Turkey Soft Magnetic Material Import & Export List

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Size List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Size Share List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume Share List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Demand Market Share List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Key Vendors Sales List

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Key Vendors Sales Share List

Figure 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume and Growth Rate

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Key Vendors Revenue List

Figure 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Growth Rate

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Key Vendors Revenue Share List

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Material Demand Market Share List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Regional Soft Magnetic Material Price List

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Size List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Size Share List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume Share List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Application

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Demand Market Share List by Application

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Key Vendors Sales List

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Key Vendors Sales Share List

Figure 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Volume and Growth Rate

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Key Vendors Revenue List

Figure 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Market Size and Growth Rate

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Key Vendors Revenue Share List

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Demand List by Type

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Material Demand Market Share List by Type

Table 2026-2031 Soft Magnetic Material Regional Price List

Table TDK Information

Table SWOT Analysis of TDK

Table 2021-2026 TDK Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 TDK Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 TDK Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table FDK Information

Table SWOT Analysis of FDK

Table 2021-2026 FDK Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 FDK Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 FDK Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table Magnetics Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Magnetics

Table 2021-2026 Magnetics Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Magnetics Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Magnetics Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table Vacuumschmelze (VAC) Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Vacuumschmelze (VAC)

Table 2021-2026 Vacuumschmelze (VAC) Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Vacuumschmelze (VAC) Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Vacuumschmelze (VAC) Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Table 2021-2026 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table Toshiba Materials Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Toshiba Materials

Table 2021-2026 Toshiba Materials Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Toshiba Materials Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Toshiba Materials Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table ACME Electronics Corporation Information

Table SWOT Analysis of ACME Electronics Corporation

Table 2021-2026 ACME Electronics Corporation Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 ACME Electronics Corporation Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 ACME Electronics Corporation Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table YAGEO Group Information

Table SWOT Analysis of YAGEO Group

Table 2021-2026 YAGEO Group Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 YAGEO Group Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 YAGEO Group Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd.

Table 2021-2026 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table TDG Holding Co. Ltd. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of TDG Holding Co. Ltd.

Table 2021-2026 TDG Holding Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 TDG Holding Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 TDG Holding Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table Proterial Ltd. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Proterial Ltd.

Table 2021-2026 Proterial Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Proterial Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Proterial Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Table Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.

Table 2021-2026 Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Material Market Share

Companies Featured



TDK

FDK

Magnetics

Vacuumschmelze (VAC)

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Materials

ACME Electronics Corporation

YAGEO Group

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd.

TDG Holding Co. Ltd.

Proterial Ltd.

Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

Chang Sung Corporation

Amogreentech

POCO Holding Co. LTD.

NBTM New Materials Group Co. Ltd.

EPSON ATMIX Corporation

Magnetec GmbH

CERGEN

CATECH

Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial Co. Ltd. Anhui Sinomag Technology Co. Ltd.

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