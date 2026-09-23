KH Group's Financial Reporting And Annual General Meeting In 2027
Stock Exchange Release 23 Septemberr 2026 at 11:50 am EEST
KH Group's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2027
KH Group Plc will publish financial reports in 2027 as follows:
- Financial Statements Release for 2026 on Friday,12 February 2027 Annual Report for 2026 on week 12 Interim Report for January-March 2027 on Tuesday, 4 May 2027 Half-Year Report for January-June 2027 on Thursday, 12 August 2027 Interim Report for January-September 2027 on Thursday, 28 October 2027
All financial reports will be published in Finnish and English approximately at 8 o'clock and they will be available on the company's website immediately after publication.
KH Group observes a 30-day silent period prior to publishing financial reports. During this time the company will not comment on the financial situation, markets or future outlook.
Annual General Meeting
KH Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 4 May 2027. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting with an invitation at a later date.
KH GROUP PLC
Carl Haglund
CEO
Further information:
CFO Minni Lempinen, tel. +358 40 671 2566
KH Group in brief:
KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment