KH Group's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KH Group PlcStock Exchange Release 23 Septemberr 2026 at 11:50 am EEST



Financial Statements Release for 2026 on Friday,12 February 2027

Annual Report for 2026 on week 12

Interim Report for January-March 2027 on Tuesday, 4 May 2027

Half-Year Report for January-June 2027 on Thursday, 12 August 2027 Interim Report for January-September 2027 on Thursday, 28 October 2027



All financial reports will be published in Finnish and English approximately at 8 o'clock and they will be available on the company's website immediately after publication.

KH Group observes a 30-day silent period prior to publishing financial reports. During this time the company will not comment on the financial situation, markets or future outlook.

Annual General Meeting



KH Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 4 May 2027. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting with an invitation at a later date.

KH GROUP PLC

Carl Haglund

CEO

Further information:

CFO Minni Lempinen, tel. +358 40 671 2566



KH Group in brief:

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at .