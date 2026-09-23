US$4.56 Billion Singapore Data Center Construction Market Assessment Driven By AI, Cloud Demand And Sustainable Infrastructure Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tight supply and AI demand are driving hyperscale, advanced-cooling and green data center builds, while Johor offers overflow capacity linked to Singapore's APAC connectivity hub

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Data Center Construction Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore data center construction market was valued at USD 4.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2035. Market expansion is being supported by hyperscale cloud investment, artificial intelligence infrastructure demand, limited colocation availability, and Singapore's strategic role as Southeast Asia's leading digital connectivity hub.

Amazon Web Services' SGD 12 billion investment program through 2028 represents the largest committed data center investment in Singapore's history. Microsoft is also expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure following the March 2025 development of its AI Pinnacle initiatives. These commitments reinforce sustained demand for advanced data center construction, power infrastructure, mechanical and electrical engineering, high-density cooling systems, and building management technologies.

Singapore recorded a colocation vacancy rate of approximately 1.4% in 2025, the lowest in Asia-Pacific and among the tightest globally. The limited availability reflects a structural imbalance between demand and supply following government restrictions on new data center development between 2019 and 2022. During this period, enterprise cloud adoption, digital services, and AI infrastructure requirements continued to expand, creating a substantial pipeline of unmet capacity demand.

Market Size and Forecast



Market value in 2025: USD 4.56 billion

Projected market value in 2035: USD 6.5 billion

Forecast CAGR for 2026-2035: approximately 4.7% Colocation vacancy rate in 2025: approximately 1.4%

Key Singapore Data Center Construction Market Trends



Hyperscale investment remains the primary growth driver: AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta continue to support multi-billion-dollar capacity programs in Singapore. Demand from financial institutions, technology companies, and government digital services is strengthening the long-term construction pipeline.

AI workloads are reshaping facility design: GPU clusters can require rack densities of 50-150 kW, compared with approximately 5-10 kW for conventional cloud environments. New projects increasingly require liquid cooling, enhanced structural load capacity, and significantly higher power density.

Cooling systems account for a major share of construction expenditure: Singapore's tropical climate and the increased density of AI computing infrastructure are accelerating investment in advanced cooling systems, including liquid cooling and energy-efficient thermal management technologies. Enterprise data center demand is expanding: Financial services companies and public-sector organizations are investing in private cloud and dedicated infrastructure to meet security, compliance, operational resilience, and data sovereignty requirements.

Singapore's data center development environment is closely managed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Economic Development Board. Project approvals incorporate Power Usage Effectiveness standards, water-efficiency requirements, and green energy commitments. Government programs such as the DC Go Green initiative and the Green Data Centre Innovation Challenge are also encouraging investment in sustainable technologies designed for tropical operating conditions.

The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, launched in January 2025, is expected to influence regional capacity planning significantly. With land and power availability constrained in Singapore, Johor provides an adjacent location for lower-cost, large-scale development while retaining access to Singapore's connectivity ecosystem. This is creating a more integrated regional market in which Singapore serves as a premium hub for latency-sensitive, regulated, and data-sovereign workloads, while Johor accommodates land-intensive capacity expansion.

Strategic Market Outlook

The Singapore data center construction market remains supply-constrained rather than demand-constrained. Low vacancy, major hyperscaler commitments, and rising AI infrastructure requirements indicate that approved capacity may continue to trail demand. Operators including Equinix, Digital Realty, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and Princeton Digital Group are positioned to benefit from sustained requirements for colocation and high-performance computing capacity.

Singapore's extensive submarine cable connectivity, stable regulatory framework, established financial sector, and position at the center of Asia-Pacific digital trade will continue to support its role as Southeast Asia's premier data center hub. Future market growth will increasingly depend on access to power, sustainable construction practices, high-density cooling deployment, and coordinated capacity development across Singapore and Johor.

Companies Featured



Boustead Projects (Singapore)

Dragages Singapore (Bouygues) (Singapore)

Takenaka Corp. (Japan)

Gammon Pte Ltd (Balfour Beatty) (Singapore)

AECOM (United States)

NTT Ltd. (Japan)

Aurecon (Australia)

Arup (United Kingdom) Schneider Electric SE (France)

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