Microphysiological Systems Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2031, Fueled By Strategic Partnerships And Expanding Global Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MPS adoption is rising as regulators reduce animal testing, creating opportunities in multi-organ, high-throughput, AI-enabled and personalized models, CRO services and Asia-Pacific expansion.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Microphysiological System Market Analysis: Global Trends, Strategic Partnerships, and Growth Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microphysiological system market is entering a significant period of commercial and technological development as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses and research institutions increase their use of human-relevant preclinical models. Microphysiological systems (MPS), including organ-on-a-chip platforms, combine microfluidics, cellular models, sensors and advanced engineering to support drug discovery, disease modeling, toxicology and safety assessment.

In 2026, the global microphysiological system market is estimated to be valued between US$0.9 billion and US$1.6 billion. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.3% to 5.8% through 2031. Growth is being supported by rising demand for predictive preclinical data, continued pharmaceutical research and development investment, advances in tissue engineering, and regulatory initiatives encouraging alternatives to animal testing.

Technology Launches and Strategic Partnerships Accelerate MPS Adoption

Recent product introductions and research collaborations demonstrate the industry's movement toward integrated, scalable and multifunctional MPS platforms. In May 2025, imec and Merck announced a strategic partnership to develop an advanced microphysiological system platform intended to improve the predictive validity of next-generation preclinical models.

In October 2025, CN Bio launched PhysioMimix Core, a unified platform supporting single-organ, multi-organ and higher-throughput configurations. In early 2026, MEPSGEN joined the Centre for Intestinal Systems at Imperial College London as a technology partner, supporting research into human-microbiome interactions and intestinal models.

These developments reflect growing demand for systems capable of supporting multiple stages of drug development, from candidate screening and mechanistic research to safety pharmacology and systemic toxicity evaluation.

Regional Microphysiological System Market Outlook



North America: North America remains a leading MPS market due to substantial biomedical research funding, an established pharmaceutical industry and regulatory support for non-animal testing methods. The FDA Modernization Act 2.0 has strengthened interest in alternative preclinical models. Regional growth is estimated at 3.5% to 5.5% through 2031.

Europe: The European market benefits from strong academic research networks, pharmaceutical innovation and funding programs such as Horizon Europe. The United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands are prominent centers for organ-on-a-chip development. European market growth is forecast at 3.2% to 5.4%.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by pharmaceutical expansion in China, Japan and South Korea, increased regenerative medicine investment, and adoption by contract research organizations. Regional growth is projected at 4.0% to 6.5%. South America, the Middle East and Africa: These markets currently account for smaller shares but are developing applications in infectious disease research, personalized medicine and toxicology. Growth is expected to range from 2.5% to 4.2%.

Pharmaceutical and Research Applications Drive Market Demand

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represent the largest end-user segment. MPS platforms are increasingly used in absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion studies, safety pharmacology, efficacy testing and candidate prioritization. Higher-throughput platforms are helping companies evaluate larger numbers of drug candidates while generating data with greater human relevance.

Academic institutions and specialized research centers use microphysiological systems to investigate disease mechanisms, tissue development, microbiome interactions and emerging therapeutic approaches. Collaboration between platform providers and universities also plays a critical role in validating new technologies and establishing repeatable methods.

The market is progressing from single-organ models toward interconnected multi-organ systems. These platforms support research into physiological interactions such as the gut-liver axis, liver-kidney toxicity and blood-brain barrier transport. Continued development of multi-organ systems is expected to broaden MPS use in systemic drug evaluation and complex disease research.

Microphysiological System Industry Structure and Value Chain

The MPS value chain includes human cell sourcing, stem cell engineering, microfluidic component manufacturing, device fabrication, sensor integration, imaging, software development and data analysis. Primary human cells and induced pluripotent stem cells remain essential inputs, while advances in biomaterials and precision manufacturing are improving platform reliability and scalability.

Industry participants include specialized organ-on-a-chip companies, research organizations, contract research providers and multinational technology businesses. MPS-as-a-service models are also gaining momentum, enabling pharmaceutical clients to access advanced testing capabilities without establishing dedicated internal infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming increasingly important within the value chain. These technologies can support automated image analysis, biomarker identification and interpretation of complex datasets generated by multi-organ platforms and integrated sensors.

Competitive Landscape

The global microphysiological system market includes a diverse group of companies specializing in high-throughput screening, multi-organ models, neurological systems, pulmonary research, intestinal biology, cardiotoxicity and metabolic disease.



Emulate develops organ-chip systems for liver, lung, brain and other applications and has participated in regulatory research involving drug safety assessment.

Mimetas offers the OrganoPlate platform, which supports high-throughput experiments using laboratory-compatible plate formats.

CN Bio provides PhysioMimix systems for liver, gut and interconnected organ research.

TissUse develops HUMIMIC multi-organ platforms designed to evaluate systemic physiological effects.

InSphero supplies assay-ready spheroid and organoid models for toxicology, liver research and metabolic disease studies.

Hesperos operates as a contract research organization using multi-tissue systems and functional biological readouts.

AxoSim, Netri and Ananda Devices focus on neurological and neural microphysiological platforms.

AlveoliX and ImmuONE specialize in respiratory and lung models for efficacy and inhalation safety research.

BiomimX develops mechanically stimulated cardiac systems for cardiotoxicity and cardiovascular research. Altis Biosystems provides intestinal tissue models for drug permeability, absorption and inflammatory disease studies.

Other notable market participants include Newcells Biotech, Nortis, React4life, Cherry Biotech, Obatala Sciences, Draper Laboratory, Beijing Daxiang Biotech, Valo Health and TNO. Competition is increasingly centered on throughput, reproducibility, biological fidelity, automation, regulatory validation and integration with standard laboratory workflows.

Growth Opportunities in the Organ-on-a-Chip Market



Multi-organ modeling: Interconnected tissue platforms could support more comprehensive evaluation of drug metabolism, systemic toxicity and organ-to-organ signaling.

Precision medicine: Patient-derived cells and induced pluripotent stem cells create opportunities for population-specific models, rare disease research and individualized treatment assessment.

AI-enabled analysis: Integration with artificial intelligence can improve interpretation of imaging, sensor and biomarker data while increasing experimental throughput.

Regulatory adoption: Broader acceptance of validated MPS data could establish these platforms as an increasingly important component of pharmaceutical submissions. Contract research services: Service-based delivery models can expand access among biotechnology companies and laboratories without dedicated MPS expertise.

Standardization, Cost and Manufacturing Remain Key Challenges

Despite a favorable outlook, the microphysiological system market faces obstacles related to validation, standardization and cross-platform comparability. Regulators and pharmaceutical users require consistent performance metrics, reproducible manufacturing and established reference compounds before MPS data can be adopted more broadly in decision-making.

Cost and operational complexity also remain barriers, particularly for smaller laboratories. Specialized hardware, high-quality cells, imaging systems and trained personnel can increase the cost per assay. Manufacturers are therefore prioritizing automation, simplified workflows and compatibility with existing laboratory equipment.

Industrial-scale production presents an additional challenge because microfluidic devices, sensors and biological materials must deliver consistent performance across large batches. Material selection also remains important, as some commonly used substrates can affect compound behavior. Continued innovation in biocompatible materials, vascularization, immune-system integration and long-term tissue maintenance will be essential.

Market Outlook Through 2031

The global microphysiological system market is expected to advance steadily through 2031 as pharmaceutical developers seek more predictive preclinical tools and regulators continue evaluating alternatives to animal studies. High-throughput platforms, multi-organ systems, patient-derived models and AI-supported analysis are likely to shape the next stage of market development.

Companies capable of delivering validated, scalable and user-friendly MPS solutions will be well positioned to benefit from expanding demand. Strategic partnerships among biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, technology providers, academic institutions and regulatory organizations will remain central to establishing microphysiological systems as a core component of modern drug discovery and safety assessment.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Microphysiological System Market Introduction

2.1 Product Definition and Specifications

2.2 Market Segmentation by Type

2.3 Market Segmentation by Application

2.4 Global Microphysiological System Market Size (2021-2031)

Chapter 3 Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Impact on Microphysiological System Market

3.1 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

3.1.1 Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure Trends

3.1.2 Impact of Inflation on Laboratory Equipment Pricing

3.2 Geopolitical Conflict Impact Analysis

3.2.1 Supply Chain Disruptions for Microfluidic Components

3.2.2 Global Trade Restrictions and Procurement Challenges

Chapter 4 Global Microphysiological System Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Industry Trends

Chapter 5 Microphysiological System Technology and Patent Analysis

5.1 Technological Evolution in Organ-on-a-Chip Systems

5.2 Advancements in Microfluidics and 3D Cell Culture

5.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Biosensors

5.4 Global Patent Landscape

Chapter 6 Microphysiological System Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream Raw Material and Biomaterial Suppliers

6.2 Midstream Manufacturers

6.3 Downstream Customers and Distribution Channels

6.4 Cost Structure Analysis

6.5 Pricing Strategy and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Microphysiological System Market by Type

7.1 Single-organ Systems

7.2 Multi-organ Systems (Body-on-a-Chip)

7.3 Others

Chapter 8 Global Microphysiological System Market by Application

8.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.2 Academic & Research Institutes

8.3 Others

Chapter 9 Global Microphysiological System Market by Key Regions

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 United Kingdom

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Taiwan (China)

9.3.6 Australia

9.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Argentina

9.4.3 Rest of Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Global Microphysiological System Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Global Top Players Market Share Assessment (2026)

10.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansions

10.4 Strategic Alliances and Joint Ventures

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Emulate

11.1.1 Emulate Company Overview

11.1.2 Emulate Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.1.3 Emulate Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.1.4 Emulate SWOT Analysis

11.1.5 Emulate R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.2 Mimetas

11.2.1 Mimetas Company Overview

11.2.2 Mimetas Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.2.3 Mimetas Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.2.4 Mimetas SWOT Analysis

11.2.5 Mimetas R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.3 InSphero

11.3.1 InSphero Company Overview

11.3.2 InSphero Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.3.3 InSphero Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.3.4 InSphero SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 InSphero R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.4 TissUse

11.4.1 TissUse Company Overview

11.4.2 TissUse Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.4.3 TissUse Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.4.4 TissUse SWOT Analysis

11.4.5 TissUse R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.5 CN Bio

11.5.1 CN Bio Company Overview

11.5.2 CN Bio Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.5.3 CN Bio Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.5.4 CN Bio SWOT Analysis

11.5.5 CN Bio R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.6 Hesperos

11.6.1 Hesperos Company Overview

11.6.2 Hesperos Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.6.3 Hesperos Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.6.4 Hesperos SWOT Analysis

11.6.5 Hesperos R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.7 Valo Health

11.7.1 Valo Health Company Overview

11.7.2 Valo Health Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.7.3 Valo Health Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.7.4 Valo Health SWOT Analysis

11.7.5 Valo Health R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.8 TNO

11.8.1 TNO Company Overview

11.8.2 TNO Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.8.3 TNO Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.8.4 TNO SWOT Analysis

11.8.5 TNO R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.9 AxoSim

11.9.1 AxoSim Company Overview

11.9.2 AxoSim Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.9.3 AxoSim Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.9.4 AxoSim SWOT Analysis

11.9.5 AxoSim R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.10 Newcells Biotech

11.10.1 Newcells Biotech Company Overview

11.10.2 Newcells Biotech Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.10.3 Newcells Biotech Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.10.4 Newcells Biotech SWOT Analysis

11.10.5 Newcells Biotech R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.11 Nortis

11.11.1 Nortis Company Overview

11.11.2 Nortis Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.11.3 Nortis Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.11.4 Nortis SWOT Analysis

11.11.5 Nortis R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.12 Netri

11.12.1 Netri Company Overview

11.12.2 Netri Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.12.3 Netri Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.12.4 Netri SWOT Analysis

11.12.5 Netri R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.13 Draper Laboratory

11.13.1 Draper Laboratory Company Overview

11.13.2 Draper Laboratory Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.13.3 Draper Laboratory Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.13.4 Draper Laboratory SWOT Analysis

11.13.5 Draper Laboratory R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.14 Beijing Daxiang Biotech

11.14.1 Beijing Daxiang Biotech Company Overview

11.14.2 Beijing Daxiang Biotech Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.14.3 Beijing Daxiang Biotech Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.14.4 Beijing Daxiang Biotech SWOT Analysis

11.14.5 Beijing Daxiang Biotech R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.15 Altis Biosystems

11.15.1 Altis Biosystems Company Overview

11.15.2 Altis Biosystems Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.15.3 Altis Biosystems Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.15.4 Altis Biosystems SWOT Analysis

11.15.5 Altis Biosystems R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.16 Cherry Biotech

11.16.1 Cherry Biotech Company Overview

11.16.2 Cherry Biotech Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.16.3 Cherry Biotech Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.16.4 Cherry Biotech SWOT Analysis

11.16.5 Cherry Biotech R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.17 Obatala Sciences

11.17.1 Obatala Sciences Company Overview

11.17.2 Obatala Sciences Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.17.3 Obatala Sciences Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.17.4 Obatala Sciences SWOT Analysis

11.17.5 Obatala Sciences R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.18 Ananda Devices

11.18.1 Ananda Devices Company Overview

11.18.2 Ananda Devices Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.18.3 Ananda Devices Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.18.4 Ananda Devices SWOT Analysis

11.18.5 Ananda Devices R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.19 ImmuONE

11.19.1 ImmuONE Company Overview

11.19.2 ImmuONE Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.19.3 ImmuONE Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.19.4 ImmuONE SWOT Analysis

11.19.5 ImmuONE R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.20 React4life

11.20.1 React4life Company Overview

11.20.2 React4life Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.20.3 React4life Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.20.4 React4life SWOT Analysis

11.20.5 React4life R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.21 AlveoliX

11.21.1 AlveoliX Company Overview

11.21.2 AlveoliX Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.21.3 AlveoliX Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.21.4 AlveoliX SWOT Analysis

11.21.5 AlveoliX R&D and Marketing Strategy

11.22 BiomimX

11.22.1 BiomimX Company Overview

11.22.2 BiomimX Microphysiological System Product Portfolio

11.22.3 BiomimX Microphysiological System Business Performance

11.22.4 BiomimX SWOT Analysis

11.22.5 BiomimX R&D and Marketing Strategy

Chapter 12 Global Microphysiological System Market Forecast (2027-2031)

12.1 Global Microphysiological System Market Size Forecast

12.2 Global Microphysiological System Market Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Microphysiological System Market Forecast by Application

12.4 Global Microphysiological System Market Forecast by Key Regions

Chapter 13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Microphysiological System Market Size (2021-2031)

Figure 2 Global Microphysiological System Market Growth Rate (2021-2031)

Figure 3 Global Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure Growth Trend (2021-2026)

Figure 4 Impact of Geopolitical Conflicts on Life Science Supply Chain

Figure 5 Microphysiological System Technology Evolution Roadmap

Figure 6 Global Microphysiological System Patent Application Trends (2021-2026)

Figure 7 Microphysiological System Industry Chain Mapping

Figure 8 Global Microphysiological System Cost Structure Breakdown (2026)

Figure 9 Global Microphysiological System Market Share by Type (2026)

Figure 10 Global Microphysiological System Market Share by Application (2026)

Figure 11 Global Microphysiological System Market Share by Key Regions (2026)

Figure 12 North America Microphysiological System Market Size (2021-2031)

Figure 13 Europe Microphysiological System Market Size (2021-2031)

Figure 14 Asia-Pacific Microphysiological System Market Size (2021-2031)

Figure 15 Latin America Microphysiological System Market Size (2021-2031)

Figure 16 Middle East and Africa Microphysiological System Market Size (2021-2031)

Figure 17 Top 5 Companies Market Share in Global Microphysiological System Market (2026)

Figure 18 Emulate Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 19 Mimetas Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 20 InSphero Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 21 TissUse Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 22 CN Bio Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 23 Hesperos Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 24 Valo Health Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 25 TNO Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 26 AxoSim Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 27 Newcells Biotech Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 28 Nortis Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 29 Netri Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 30 Draper Laboratory Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 31 Beijing Daxiang Biotech Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 32 Altis Biosystems Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 33 Cherry Biotech Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 34 Obatala Sciences Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 35 Ananda Devices Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 36 ImmuONE Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 37 React4life Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 38 AlveoliX Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 39 BiomimX Microphysiological System Market Share (2021-2026)

List of Tables

Table 1 Microphysiological System Market Data Sources and Methodologies

Table 2 Key Biomaterials and Polymers Used in Microphysiological Systems

Table 3 Key Raw Material and Component Suppliers for Microphysiological System

Table 4 Global Microphysiological System Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Table 5 Global Microphysiological System Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Table 6 Global Microphysiological System Market Size by Key Regions (2021-2026)

Table 7 North America Microphysiological System Market Size by Key Regions (2021-2026)

Table 8 Europe Microphysiological System Market Size by Key Regions (2021-2026)

Table 9 Asia-Pacific Microphysiological System Market Size by Key Regions (2021-2026)

Table 10 Latin America Microphysiological System Market Size by Key Regions (2021-2026)

Table 11 Middle East and Africa Microphysiological System Market Size by Key Regions (2021-2026)

Table 12 Global Microphysiological System Top Players Market Share Assessment (2026)

Table 13 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions in the Microphysiological System Market

Table 14 Strategic Alliances and Joint Ventures in the Microphysiological System Market

Table 15 Emulate Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 16 Mimetas Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 17 InSphero Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 18 TissUse Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 19 CN Bio Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 20 Hesperos Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 21 Valo Health Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 22 TNO Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 23 AxoSim Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 24 Newcells Biotech Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 25 Nortis Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 26 Netri Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 27 Draper Laboratory Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 28 Beijing Daxiang Biotech Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 29 Altis Biosystems Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 30 Cherry Biotech Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 31 Obatala Sciences Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 32 Ananda Devices Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 33 ImmuONE Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 34 React4life Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 35 AlveoliX Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 36 BiomimX Microphysiological System Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 37 Global Microphysiological System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2027-2031)

Table 38 Global Microphysiological System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2027-2031)

Table 39 Global Microphysiological System Forecasted Market Size by Key Regions (2027-2031)

Companies Featured



Emulate

Mimetas

InSphero

TissUse

CN Bio

Hesperos

Valo Health

TNO

AxoSim

Newcells Biotech

Nortis

Netri

Draper Laboratory

Beijing Daxiang Biotech

Altis Biosystems

Cherry Biotech

Obatala Sciences

Ananda Devices

ImmuONE

React4life

AlveoliX BiomimX

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