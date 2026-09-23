Microfluidics Market Poised For Growth Through 2031 As Lab-On-A-Chip, Point-Of-Care Diagnostics And Drug Discovery Applications Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microfluidics is advancing point-of-care diagnostics, single-cell analysis, organ-on-chip testing, cell therapies and chip cooling, creating opportunities for AI-enabled, scalable platforms.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Microfluidics Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microfluidics market is entering a period of significant expansion as advances in point-of-care diagnostics, genomics, cell therapy, pharmaceutical research and semiconductor cooling accelerate commercial adoption. Microfluidic technologies enable precise fluid control, reduced reagent consumption, faster processing and the integration of multiple laboratory functions within compact devices. The industry is also transitioning from academic prototyping based on polydimethylsiloxane to scalable commercial production using thermoplastics, glass and silicon.

Based on industry assessments, corporate financial reports and adoption trends across healthcare and research, the global microfluidics market is projected to reach between USD 26.9 billion and USD 47.8 billion in 2026. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of approximately 12% to 16% during the forecast period. Revenue opportunities span microfluidic devices, analytical instruments, specialized reagents and recurring consumables.

Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for decentralized testing and rapid expansion in genomic sequencing, proteomics and high-throughput biological analysis. Microfluidic liquid-handling systems are also becoming increasingly important in drug discovery, advanced therapy manufacturing and lipid nanoparticle production for mRNA vaccines and gene therapies.

Strategic Developments Expand the Microfluidics Industry

Recent investments and product launches demonstrate the growing reach of microfluidic technology. On January 22, 2025, CellFE announced the CellFE T-Rest Resting T Cell Kit, a transfection medium developed for gene-editing workflows involving resting T cells. The product is intended to help cell therapy manufacturers avoid limitations associated with conventional activation-dependent workflows, including cellular exhaustion and reduced therapeutic persistence. CellFE introduced the technology during Advanced Therapies Week in Dallas.

Microfluidics is also gaining momentum in high-performance computing. On September 29, 2025, Swiss startup Corintis emerged from stealth mode and announced USD 24 million in Series A funding. Microsoft separately disclosed an in-chip microfluidic cooling system developed in collaboration with Corintis. By incorporating cooling channels into silicon, the technology is designed to improve heat dissipation for increasingly powerful artificial intelligence and cloud-computing processors.

Industry consolidation continued when Zeon Corporation announced plans on December 27, 2025, to acquire the microfluidics business of Ushio Inc. The agreement, signed on December 22, supported Zeon's strategy to expand within healthcare and life sciences under its STAGE30 management plan. The transaction was scheduled to take effect on February 1, 2026, strengthening Zeon's microfluidic product-development and medical-device capabilities.

Microfluidics Applications and Market Segmentation



Hospitals and diagnostic centers: Point-of-care testing remains a major source of demand. Microfluidic platforms support immunoassays, nucleic acid amplification tests and rapid analysis of biomarkers associated with infectious diseases, cardiac conditions and sepsis. Connected devices can also automate reporting to electronic health records.

Academic and research institutes: Research laboratories are adopting droplet microfluidics for single-cell analysis, RNA sequencing, synthetic biology and spatial transcriptomics. Open and modular platforms are helping researchers prototype specialized experiments more efficiently. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies: Organ-on-a-Chip platforms are being used to evaluate drug toxicity and efficacy earlier in development. Microfluidic mixing systems are also supporting controlled lipid nanoparticle formulation for vaccines and gene therapies.

Regional Microfluidics Market Outlook

North America retains the largest share of the global microfluidics market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology clusters, strong venture capital activity and government investment in precision medicine. Demand is also increasing for home-based and point-of-care diagnostic products.

Europe remains a major center for microfluidic engineering and life sciences research. Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are among the region's key contributors. European manufacturers are increasingly focused on sustainable materials, environmentally responsible fabrication and public-private research partnerships.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, large patient populations and expanding manufacturing capacity. China and India are developing as important production centers, while Taiwan, China, is applying semiconductor expertise in photolithography, precision molding, bio-MEMS and microfluidic chip fabrication. Infectious disease testing programs are also creating demand for affordable diagnostic systems across the region.

Manufacturing, Integration and Technology Trends

Commercial microfluidic production increasingly relies on cyclic olefin copolymer, polycarbonate and polymethyl methacrylate because these materials are compatible with injection molding and provide strong optical performance. Glass and silicon remain important for applications requiring chemical resistance or integration with electronic sensors.

Injection molding dominates high-volume diagnostic cartridge production, while additive manufacturing is gaining traction for prototypes, low-volume devices and complex internal geometries. Surface treatments, passive pumping, on-chip reagent storage and integrated valves are improving reliability while reducing dependence on external equipment.

Readout systems are also becoming smaller and more accessible. Handheld instruments and smartphone-enabled detection platforms are replacing some conventional laboratory readers. Artificial intelligence and advanced analytical software can improve signal interpretation, detection limits and clinical decision support.

Competitive Landscape

The microfluidics market includes multinational life science companies, diagnostics specialists and focused technology providers. Thermo Fisher Scientific applies microfluidics across genetic analysis and sequencing workflows, while PerkinElmer supports automated liquid handling, screening and LabChip-based analysis. BD remains prominent in flow cytometry and cell sorting, and Agilent Technologies supplies microfluidic systems for nucleic acid and protein quality control.

Bio-Rad Laboratories is a major provider of Droplet Digital PCR systems for absolute DNA quantification, rare mutation detection and liquid biopsy applications. Roche, Abbott, bioMerieux, Hologic and Quidel use microfluidic technologies across clinical diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Danaher subsidiaries, including Cepheid, Cytiva and Pall, address molecular testing, bioprocessing and life science workflows.

Illumina relies on microfluidic flow-cell technology within its sequencing platforms, while Standard BioTools develops integrated fluidic circuits for genomics, proteomics and high-parameter single-cell analysis. Continued innovation among these companies is improving throughput, automation and analytical sensitivity.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Artificial intelligence presents a major opportunity for microfluidic design and data analysis. Machine learning can help optimize channel architectures, accelerate device development and interpret complex datasets generated by single-cell sequencing and Organ-on-a-Chip systems. Home-health diagnostics represent another high-growth opportunity as telemedicine increases demand for affordable devices that can transmit test results directly to healthcare providers.

Key challenges include limited standardization, proprietary system architectures and difficulties scaling production while maintaining micron-level accuracy. High tooling costs and stringent quality requirements can create barriers for emerging manufacturers.

Trade policy and tariff uncertainty also affect the global microfluidics supply chain. Manufacturers frequently depend on internationally sourced polymers, electronic sensors, optical components and precision equipment. Higher import costs and reciprocal trade measures could increase production expenses, reduce competitiveness and encourage companies to establish regional manufacturing capacity. Although supply-chain localization may strengthen domestic production over time, duplicated facilities and reduced cross-border collaboration could raise capital requirements and slow innovation.

Despite these challenges, the global microfluidics market remains positioned for sustained expansion. Growing demand across diagnostics, precision medicine, pharmaceutical development, cell therapy, genomic analysis and advanced electronics is establishing microfluidics as a critical enabling technology for healthcare and high-performance computing.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Microfluidics Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7: Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8: Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Microfluidics by Region

8.2 Import of Microfluidics by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9: Historical and Forecast Microfluidics Market in North America (2021-2031)

9.1 Microfluidics Market Size

9.2 Microfluidics Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10: Historical and Forecast Microfluidics Market in South America (2021-2031)

10.1 Microfluidics Market Size

10.2 Microfluidics Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11: Historical and Forecast Microfluidics Market in Asia & Pacific (2021-2031)

11.1 Microfluidics Market Size

11.2 Microfluidics Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia & New Zealand

Chapter 12: Historical and Forecast Microfluidics Market in Europe (2021-2031)

12.1 Microfluidics Market Size

12.2 Microfluidics Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 North Europe

Chapter 13: Historical and Forecast Microfluidics Market in MEA (2021-2031)

13.1 Microfluidics Market Size

13.2 Microfluidics Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14: Summary For Global Microfluidics Market (2021-2026)

14.1 Microfluidics Market Size

14.2 Microfluidics Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15: Global Microfluidics Market Forecast (2026-2031)

15.1 Microfluidics Market Size Forecast

15.2 Microfluidics Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16: Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Thermofisher Scientific

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Thermofisher Scientific

16.1.4 Thermofisher Scientific Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.2 Perkin Elmer

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Perkin Elmer

16.2.4 Perkin Elmer Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.3 BD

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of BD

16.3.4 BD Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.4 Agilent

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Agilent

16.4.4 Agilent Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.5 Bio-Rad

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Bio-Rad

16.5.4 Bio-Rad Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.6 Roche

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Roche

16.6.4 Roche Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.7 Danaher

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Danaher

16.7.4 Danaher Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.8 llumina

16.8.1 Company Profile

16.8.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of llumina

16.8.4 llumina Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.9 Fluidigm

16.9.1 Company Profile

16.9.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Fluidigm

16.9.4 Fluidigm Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.10 Abbott

16.10.1 Company Profile

16.10.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Abbott

16.10.4 Abbott Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.11 Biomerieux

16.11.1 Company Profile

16.11.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Biomerieux

16.11.4 Biomerieux Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.12 Hologic

16.12.1 Company Profile

16.12.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Hologic

16.12.4 Hologic Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.13 Quidel

16.13.1 Company Profile

16.13.2 Main Business and Microfluidics Information

16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of Quidel

16.13.4 Quidel Microfluidics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

List of Tables and Figures

Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List

Table Research Scope of Microfluidics Report

Table Data Sources of Microfluidics Report

Table Major Assumptions of Microfluidics Report

Figure Market Size Estimated Method

Figure Major Forecasting Factors

Figure Microfluidics Picture

Table Microfluidics Classification

Table Microfluidics Applications List

Table Drivers of Microfluidics Market

Table Restraints of Microfluidics Market

Table Opportunities of Microfluidics Market

Table Threats of Microfluidics Market

Table Raw Materials Suppliers List

Table Different Production Methods of Microfluidics

Table Cost Structure Analysis of Microfluidics

Table Key End Users List

Table Latest News of Microfluidics Market

Table Merger and Acquisition List

Table Planned/Future Project of Microfluidics Market

Table Policy of Microfluidics Market

Table 2021-2031 Regional Export of Microfluidics

Table 2021-2031 Regional Import of Microfluidics

Table 2021-2031 Regional Trade Balance

Figure 2021-2031 Regional Trade Balance

Table 2021-2031 North America Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 North America Microfluidics Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 North America Microfluidics Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 North America Microfluidics Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 North America Microfluidics Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 North America Microfluidics Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 North America Microfluidics Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 North America Microfluidics Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 United States Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 United States Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Canada Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Canada Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Mexico Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Mexico Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 South America Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 South America Microfluidics Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 South America Microfluidics Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 South America Microfluidics Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 South America Microfluidics Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 South America Microfluidics Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 South America Microfluidics Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 South America Microfluidics Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 Brazil Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Brazil Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Argentina Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Argentina Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Chile Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Chile Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Peru Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Peru Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Microfluidics Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Microfluidics Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Microfluidics Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Microfluidics Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Microfluidics Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Microfluidics Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Microfluidics Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 China Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 China Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 India Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 India Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Japan Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Japan Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 South Korea Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 South Korea Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Microfluidics Market Size List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Microfluidics Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Microfluidics Import List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Microfluidics Export List

Table 2021-2031 Australia & New Zealand Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Australia & New Zealand Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Europe Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 Europe Microfluidics Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 Europe Microfluidics Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 Europe Microfluidics Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Europe Microfluidics Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 Europe Microfluidics Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 Europe Microfluidics Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Europe Microfluidics Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 Germany Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Germany Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 France Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 France Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 United Kingdom Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 United Kingdom Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Italy Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Italy Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Spain Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Spain Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Belgium Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Belgium Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Netherlands Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Netherlands Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Austria Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Austria Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Poland Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Poland Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 North Europe Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 North Europe Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 MEA Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 MEA Microfluidics Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 MEA Microfluidics Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 MEA Microfluidics Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 MEA Microfluidics Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 MEA Microfluidics Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 MEA Microfluidics Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 MEA Microfluidics Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 Egypt Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Egypt Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Israel Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Israel Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 South Africa Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 South Africa Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Turkey Microfluidics Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Turkey Microfluidics Import & Export List

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Market Size List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Market Size Share List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Market Volume List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Market Volume Share List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Demand Market Share List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Key Vendors Sales List

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Key Vendors Sales Share List

Figure 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Market Volume and Growth Rate

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Key Vendors Revenue List

Figure 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Market Size and Growth Rate

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Key Vendors Revenue Share List

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Global Microfluidics Demand Market Share List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Regional Microfluidics Price List

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Market Size List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Market Size Share List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Market Volume List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Market Volume Share List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Demand List by Application

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Demand Market Share List by Application

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Key Vendors Sales List

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Key Vendors Sales Share List

Figure 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Market Volume and Growth Rate

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Key Vendors Revenue List

Figure 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Market Size and Growth Rate

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Key Vendors Revenue Share List

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Demand List by Type

Table 2026-2031 Global Microfluidics Demand Market Share List by Type

Table 2026-2031 Microfluidics Regional Price List

Table Thermofisher Scientific Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Thermofisher Scientific

Table 2021-2026 Thermofisher Scientific Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Thermofisher Scientific Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Thermofisher Scientific Microfluidics Market Share

Table Perkin Elmer Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Perkin Elmer

Table 2021-2026 Perkin Elmer Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Perkin Elmer Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Perkin Elmer Microfluidics Market Share

Table BD Information

Table SWOT Analysis of BD

Table 2021-2026 BD Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 BD Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 BD Microfluidics Market Share

Table Agilent Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Agilent

Table 2021-2026 Agilent Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Agilent Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Agilent Microfluidics Market Share

Table Bio-Rad Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Bio-Rad

Table 2021-2026 Bio-Rad Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Bio-Rad Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Bio-Rad Microfluidics Market Share

Table Roche Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Roche

Table 2021-2026 Roche Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Roche Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Roche Microfluidics Market Share

Table Danaher Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Danaher

Table 2021-2026 Danaher Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Danaher Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Danaher Microfluidics Market Share

Table llumina Information

Table SWOT Analysis of llumina

Table 2021-2026 llumina Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 llumina Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 llumina Microfluidics Market Share

Table Fluidigm Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Fluidigm

Table 2021-2026 Fluidigm Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Fluidigm Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Fluidigm Microfluidics Market Share

Table Abbott Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Abbott

Table 2021-2026 Abbott Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Abbott Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Abbott Microfluidics Market Share

Table Biomerieux Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Biomerieux

Table 2021-2026 Biomerieux Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Biomerieux Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Biomerieux Microfluidics Market Share

Table Hologic Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Hologic

Table 2021-2026 Hologic Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Hologic Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Hologic Microfluidics Market Share

Table Quidel Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Quidel

Table 2021-2026 Quidel Microfluidics Sale Volume Price Cost Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Quidel Microfluidics Sale Volume and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Quidel Microfluidics Market Share

Companies Featured



Thermofisher Scientific

Perkin Elmer

BD

Agilent

Bio-Rad

Roche

Danaher

llumina

Fluidigm

Abbott

Biomerieux

Hologic Quidel

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