Microfluidic Control Device Market Poised For Growth As Automation, Precision Medicine, And Lab-On-A-Chip Innovation Drive New Opportunities Through The Forecast Period

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miniaturization and automation are driving microfluidics into point-of-care diagnostics, single-cell omics, liquid biopsy, bioprocess monitoring and faster drug discovery.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Microfluidic Control Device Market Report: Strategic Insights, Technology Trends, and Industry Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microfluidic control device market is expanding rapidly as life sciences, analytical chemistry, diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing adopt increasingly automated and miniaturized workflows. High-precision pumps, pressure controllers, microvalves, flow sensors, connectors, and integrated software platforms enable the accurate manipulation of pico- and nanoliter fluid volumes across complex laboratory and clinical applications.

Microfluidic control systems support critical processes such as next-generation sequencing, single-cell analysis, digital PCR, drug screening, chemical analysis, and point-of-care diagnostics. By improving throughput, reducing reagent consumption, and enabling greater process consistency, these technologies are becoming essential components of modern research, clinical testing, and industrial quality control.

The global microfluidic control device market is estimated to reach between USD 13.5 billion and USD 18.9 billion in 2026. From 2026 to 2031, the market is projected to record a CAGR of approximately 8% to 10%. Growth is being supported by precision medicine, single-cell genomics, decentralized diagnostics, liquid biopsy development, and increased use of process analytical technology in biopharmaceutical production.

Regional Microfluidic Control Device Market Outlook

North America remains the most mature microfluidics market, led by the United States. Strong life science research funding, established biotechnology clusters, leading academic institutions, and the presence of major analytical instrument manufacturers support sustained demand. Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, and San Diego continue to serve as important centers for microfluidic research, product development, and commercialization.

Europe represents a sophisticated market supported by advanced clinical practices, public research investment, pharmaceutical development, and precision engineering capabilities. Germany and other major European economies maintain strong positions in pumps, valves, modular research systems, and clinical diagnostic platforms. The European regulatory environment also increases demand for reliable, validated microfluidic technologies designed for diagnostic and healthcare applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be among the fastest-growing regional markets. Government investment in biotechnology, pharmaceutical manufacturing, research infrastructure, and domestic analytical instrumentation is accelerating adoption, particularly in China. Taiwan's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities also provide relevant expertise in photolithography, micromachining, and cleanroom fabrication for scalable microfluidic chip production.

South America, the Middle East, and Africa are developing markets for microfluidic control devices. Growth is linked to laboratory modernization, expanding university research programs, and increased adoption of point-of-care diagnostic systems for infectious disease monitoring. Demand in these regions is focused primarily on cost-effective, durable, and user-friendly platforms.

Application and Product Segmentation



Biomedical science: Biomedical applications account for a significant share of market demand. Microfluidics supports sequencing workflows, library preparation, single-cell isolation, cell barcoding, digital PCR, and high-throughput drug screening. Development is increasingly focused on integrated sample-to-answer platforms.

Chemical analysis: Microfluidic systems are used in miniaturized chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, chemical detection, and process analytical technology. Their growing role in real-time bioprocess monitoring reflects demand for more efficient quality control in biologics manufacturing. Environmental monitoring: Portable microfluidic platforms enable on-site testing for waterborne pathogens, heavy metals, pollutants, and air-quality indicators. Product development is emphasizing rugged systems that can operate reliably outside centralized laboratories.

Low-integration microfluidic control devices include modular pumps, valves, flow sensors, and controllers used by academic laboratories, research organizations, and original equipment manufacturers. These products offer flexibility for experimental design and prototype development. Current innovation is focused on intuitive software, simplified connectivity, and greater compatibility between components.

High-integration devices include automated analytical instruments used in sequencing, molecular diagnostics, digital PCR, and point-of-care testing. This segment represents a substantial share of market value because systems combine fluid handling, detection, chemistry, and software within application-specific platforms. Continued integration of sample preparation and analysis is expected to support further growth.

Microfluidics Industry Value Chain

The microfluidic control device value chain begins with suppliers of specialized polymers, borosilicate glass, and other high-purity materials. Fabrication companies manufacture microfluidic chips through photolithography, hot embossing, injection molding, and related precision processes.

Component manufacturers supply pumps, microvalves, sensors, optical detectors, and fluidic connectors. System integrators combine these technologies with proprietary software, reagents, and detection platforms to produce commercial analytical instruments. Downstream users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, government laboratories, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and industrial quality-control operations.

Competitive Landscape and Corporate Activity

The competitive landscape includes diversified life science companies, specialized microfluidic component manufacturers, system developers, and material and fabrication providers. Merger and acquisition activity continues as companies pursue vertical integration, new analytical capabilities, and access to adjacent markets.

Repligen's acquisition of the bioprocessing analytics portfolio from 908 Devices highlights the growing importance of microfluidic analysis in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The acquisition of RedWave Technology by 908 Devices demonstrates the potential to apply miniaturized analytical platforms across life sciences, field analysis, and forensics. Nippon Shokubai's investment in Lilac Pharma also reflects increasing collaboration between advanced materials companies and pharmaceutical technology developers.

Leading high-integration system providers include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Revvity, bioMerieux, and Philips. Specialized component and modular system providers include Fluigent, Dolomite, LabSmith, and Sphere Fluidics. Important material and fabrication participants include AGC, ALPS ALPINE, Axxicon, and CPS Fluidics.

Key Microfluidic Control Device Market Opportunities



Point-of-care diagnostics: Automated platforms can support decentralized infectious disease testing, chronic disease management, and testing in pharmacies, clinics, and home environments.

Single-cell omics: Microfluidic partitioning and droplet-generation technologies enable large-scale analysis of individual cells for oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and drug development.

Liquid biopsy: Microfluidic systems support rare-cell capture and sensitive analysis of circulating tumor DNA and other biomarkers for early detection and treatment monitoring. Synthetic biology and drug discovery: High-throughput microfluidic platforms accelerate genetic circuit testing, cell-based screening, and evaluation of large compound libraries.

Market Challenges

Limited standardization remains a major barrier to broader adoption. Proprietary connectors, tubing dimensions, interfaces, and software protocols can restrict interoperability and increase development time. Manufacturing scalability is another challenge, particularly when transferring designs from research prototypes to sterile, mass-produced thermoplastic consumables.

Integrated microfluidic systems must also coordinate fluid dynamics, surface chemistry, electronics, optics, and software while maintaining reliability across complex biological samples. Addressing these engineering, manufacturing, and standardization issues will be essential to accelerating commercialization.

Despite these challenges, the microfluidic control device market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2031. Continued investment in precision medicine, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, point-of-care testing, and single-cell research is expected to reinforce microfluidics as a foundational technology across scientific, clinical, and industrial markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Market Overview

2.2 Microfluidic Control Device Market Size (2021-2031)

2.3 Market Segment Highlights

Chapter 3 Production Process and Patent Analysis

3.1 Microfluidic Fabrication Technologies

3.1.1 Soft Lithography and Photolithography

3.1.2 3D Printing and Laser Micromachining

3.2 Material Science in Microfluidic Control

3.3 Integration Techniques for Active and Passive Control Components

3.4 Global Patent Landscape and Key Technical Trends

Chapter 4 Global Microfluidic Control Device Market by Type

4.1 Market Overview by Type

4.2 Low-integration Microfluidic Control Device

4.3 High-integration Microfluidic Control Device

Chapter 5 Global Microfluidic Control Device Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Biomedical Science (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery)

5.3 Chemical Analysis (Micro-reactors, Titration)

5.4 Environmental Monitoring (Water Quality, Air Analysis)

5.5 Others (Food Safety, Forensic Science)

Chapter 6 Global Market by Region

6.1 North America (USA, Canada)

6.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Benelux)

6.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), India)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

6.5 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Industry Chain and Value Chain Analysis

7.1 Microfluidic Control Device Industry Chain Structure

7.2 Upstream Raw Material and Component Analysis (PDMS, Glass, Pumps, Sensors)

7.3 Downstream Distribution and End-user Analysis

7.4 Value Chain Profitability Analysis

Chapter 8 Global Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global Top Players Market Share and Ranking

8.2 Competitive Benchmarking and Product Differentiation

8.3 Recent Strategic Developments (M&A, Partnerships)

Chapter 9 Analysis of Key Market Players

9.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories

9.1.1 Company Profile

9.1.2 SWOT Analysis

9.1.3 Bio-Rad Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.1.4 R&D Investment and Strategic Focus

9.2 Illumina

9.2.1 Company Profile

9.2.2 SWOT Analysis

9.2.3 Illumina Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.3 Revvity Inc.

9.3.1 Company Profile

9.3.2 SWOT Analysis

9.3.3 Revvity Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.4 Philips

9.4.1 Company Profile

9.4.2 SWOT Analysis

9.4.3 Philips Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.5.1 Company Profile

9.5.2 SWOT Analysis

9.5.3 Thermo Fisher Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.6 Biomerieux

9.6.1 Company Profile

9.6.2 SWOT Analysis

9.6.3 Biomerieux Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.7 Qiagen

9.7.1 Company Profile

9.7.2 SWOT Analysis

9.7.3 Qiagen Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.8 Atlantis Bioscience

9.8.1 Company Profile

9.8.2 SWOT Analysis

9.8.3 Atlantis Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.9 Agilent Technologies

9.9.1 Company Profile

9.9.2 SWOT Analysis

9.9.3 Agilent Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.10 Sphere Fluidics

9.10.1 Company Profile

9.10.2 SWOT Analysis

9.10.3 Sphere Fluidics Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.11 ALine inc.

9.11.1 Company Profile

9.11.2 SWOT Analysis

9.11.3 ALine Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.12 Fluigent

9.12.1 Company Profile

9.12.2 SWOT Analysis

9.12.3 Fluigent Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.13 LabSmith

9.13.1 Company Profile

9.13.2 SWOT Analysis

9.13.3 LabSmith Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.14 Dolomite

9.14.1 Company Profile

9.14.2 SWOT Analysis

9.14.3 Dolomite Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.15 ALPS ALPINE

9.15.1 Company Profile

9.15.2 SWOT Analysis

9.15.3 ALPS ALPINE Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.16 Ravata

9.16.1 Company Profile

9.16.2 SWOT Analysis

9.16.3 Ravata Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.17 Axxicon

9.17.1 Company Profile

9.17.2 SWOT Analysis

9.17.3 Axxicon Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.18 AGC Inc.

9.18.1 Company Profile

9.18.2 SWOT Analysis

9.18.3 AGC Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.19 CPS Fluidics

9.19.1 Company Profile

9.19.2 SWOT Analysis

9.19.3 CPS Fluidics Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

9.20 FluidicLab

9.20.1 Company Profile

9.20.2 SWOT Analysis

9.20.3 FluidicLab Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics and Development Trends

10.1 Market Drivers: Lab-on-a-Chip Miniaturization

10.2 Market Restraints: High Production Complexity

10.3 Emerging Opportunities in Personalized Medicine

List of Figures

Figure 1. Microfluidic Control Device Research Methodology

Figure 2. Global Microfluidic Control Device Market Revenue (USD Million) 2021-2031

Figure 3. Global Market Share by Type in 2026

Figure 4. Global Market Share by Application in 2026

Figure 5. North America Microfluidic Control Device Market size (USD Million) 2021-2031

Figure 6. Europe Microfluidic Control Device Market size (USD Million) 2021-2031

Figure 7. Asia-Pacific Microfluidic Control Device Market size (USD Million) 2021-2031

Figure 8. Global Top 5 Players Market Share in 2026

Figure 9. Bio-Rad Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 10. Illumina Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 11. Revvity Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 12. Philips Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 13. Thermo Fisher Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 14. Biomerieux Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 15. Qiagen Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 16. Atlantis Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 17. Agilent Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 18. Sphere Fluidics Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 19. ALine Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 20. Fluigent Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 21. LabSmith Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 22. Dolomite Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 23. ALPS ALPINE Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 24. Ravata Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 25. Axxicon Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 26. AGC Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 27. CPS Fluidics Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 28. FluidicLab Microfluidic Control Device Market Share (2021-2026)

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Microfluidic Control Device Market Revenue by Type (USD Million) 2021-2026

Table 2. Global Microfluidic Control Device Market Revenue Forecast by Type (USD Million) 2027-2031

Table 3. Global Microfluidic Control Device Market Revenue by Application (USD Million) 2021-2026

Table 4. Global Microfluidic Control Device Market Revenue Forecast by Application (USD Million) 2027-2031

Table 5. North America Market Revenue by Country (2021-2026)

Table 6. Europe Market Revenue by Country (2021-2026)

Table 7. Asia-Pacific Market Revenue by Country/Region (2021-2026)

Table 8. Bio-Rad Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9. Illumina Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 10. Revvity Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 11. Philips Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 12. Thermo Fisher Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 13. Biomerieux Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 14. Qiagen Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 15. Atlantis Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 16. Agilent Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 17. Sphere Fluidics Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 18. ALine Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 19. Fluigent Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 20. LabSmith Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 21. Dolomite Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 22. ALPS ALPINE Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 23. Ravata Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 24. Axxicon Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 25. AGC Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 26. CPS Fluidics Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 27. FluidicLab Microfluidic Control Device Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Companies Featured



Bio-Rad-Laboratories

Illumina

Revvity Inc.

Philips

Thermo-Fisher-Scientific

Biomerieux

Qiagen

Atlantis Bioscience

Agilent-Technologies

Sphere-Fluidics

ALine inc.

Fluigent

LabSmith

Dolomite

ALPS ALPINE

Ravata

Axxicon

AGC Inc.

CPS Fluidics FluidicLab

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