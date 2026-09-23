BEDSURE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bedsure Helps UK Homes Get Cosy for Less During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

23.09.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST

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Prime members can save up to 37% on selected Bedsure bedding and cold-weather comfort essentials on 6 and 7 October LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure is bringing timely savings to UK households this autumn, with selected bedding and comfort products included in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on 6 and 7 October. The two-day event gives Prime members the opportunity to refresh bedrooms, layer up living spaces and prepare for cooler nights with discounts of up to 37% on selected Bedsure products.



Three featured deals combine standout savings with timely ways to make the home feel more comfortable this autumn: Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket for Sofa: The biggest UK saving in the promotion, at £8.16, 37% off. Its soft fleece construction makes it an easy extra layer for sofas, reading corners or guest rooms. Bedsure Heated Blanket: A practical cold-weather choice at £39.99, saving 20%. It provides targeted warmth for cooler evenings without requiring a full bedroom refresh. Bedsure Seersucker Duvet Cover Set: A top pick for an autumn bedding refresh, now £19.54 with 15% off. Its subtle seersucker texture adds effortless visual interest, making it an easy way to refresh the bedroom for the new season. Prime Big Deal Days begins at 12:01 a.m. BST on 6 October and ends at 11:59 p.m. BST on 7 October. Prime members can search for Bedsure on co during the event to view the available colours, sizes and live deal prices. Deals are available to eligible Prime members while stocks last. Product selection, colours, sizes, prices and discounts may vary and are subject to change. Check the Amazon product page at the time of purchase for current details. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website at or the Bedsure Amazon UK Store. About Bedsure Bedsure is a cozy everyday lifestyle brand creating bedding and soft home essentials for real life. Rooted in nearly five decades of textile expertise, Bedsure brings together thoughtfully selected materials, practical design, and consistent quality across core bedding, sleep solutions, style collections, naturally sourced picks, and pet products. Guided by its promise, Get Cozy, Bedsure helps make everyday life at home feel softer, easier, and more your own.



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