Farmers' Prosperity Key To India's Growth: CM Yogi On Krishak Samriddhi Yojana Portal Launch

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, after launching the e-portal for the 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana' in Lucknow, said that farmers' prosperity is key to India's growth.

CM Yogi also launched the 'Bharat Taxi Yojana', aimed at providing convenient and affordable transportation services to passengers while creating new opportunities for drivers.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the state government had reduced the effective interest rate on loans available to farmers under the scheme from 11 per cent to 6 per cent. He said that the government also plans to extend long-term loan facilities to around five lakh farmers over the coming years.

“We launched this scheme under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Yojana. Loans were earlier provided to farmers at an interest rate of 11 per cent, so we had to reduce the rate. The result is in front of you today, we have brought it down to 6 per cent and have also made long-term loans available. In the coming years, we will extend this loan facility to five lakh farmers. If farmers are happy and prosperous, India will prosper. If the cooperative sector becomes stronger, India will become stronger,” the Chief Minister said.

Under the scheme, farmers can avail themselves of loans of up to Rs 6 lakh at an effective interest rate of 6 per cent. The state government will also provide an interest subsidy to farmers who repay their loans on time.

Speaking about the Bharat Taxi initiative, Yogi said the scheme would provide a sense of dignity and identity to drivers who have traditionally worked without adequate social security.

“Until now, they had no security or social security. They were simply left to fend for themselves. A poor person's dignity and honour were disrespected, and people looked down upon them. This is happening for the first time: through Bharat Taxi, when a person puts the Bharat Taxi logo on their vehicle, and the driver operating that car works under the Bharat Taxi brand, they will feel proud that this taxi is not merely meant to carry passengers, but is a taxi of India, helping India move forward and transforming India's speed into progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister also contrasted the current situation with conditions he said prevailed in Uttar Pradesh before 2017.

“In Uttar Pradesh, curfews used to remain in place for months. Riots would take place, and anarchy was at its peak. People would travel in taxis and three-wheelers without paying the fare. There were instances when some goons allegedly associated with the ruling party would board a taxi, assault the driver, throw him out and take the vehicle away. In Meerut, stolen vehicles were allegedly scrapped. The situation before 2017 was worse. If someone stopped to relieve himself or have tea, even his cattle would be stolen.”

Yogi further highlighted the role of the cooperative sector, describing cooperation as a“double-edged” mechanism that can either contribute to prosperity or create disorder depending on its leadership.

“If you place a weapon in negative and corrupt hands, they will misuse that power for destruction, exploitation and anarchy. But if the same power is placed in the hands of people with positive and welfare-oriented thinking, that weapon becomes a means of ensuring the security of society and the nation. Cooperation is also a double-edged sword. It has both positive and negative aspects. If there is good leadership and good guidance, cooperation becomes a means of prosperity. If the leadership is wrong, cooperation can also become a cause of disorder in society,” CM Yogi said.

The two initiatives are part of the state government's broader focus on strengthening cooperative institutions, expanding access to credit for farmers and creating organised opportunities for workers in the transport sector.