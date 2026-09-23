Lucky Ali Says 'Muskura Do' From Drishyam: The Conclusion 'Reminded Him Of Simple Moments With Family'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The makers of 'Drishyam The Conclusion' have unveiled 'Muskura Do', a soulful track by Lucky Ali that shifts the focus from the suspense and tension surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar to the family he has been fighting to protect.

Composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir, 'Muskura Do', explores the warmth, love and togetherness within the Salgaonkar family, offering a glimpse into the quieter moments of Vijay's life.

Talking about the song, Lucky Ali said,“What I liked about 'Muskura Do' was how naturally the song comes to you. There is no need to push the emotion because the feeling is already there. It reminded me of those simple moments with family where nothing special has to happen for you to feel happy. I wanted to keep my singing close to that feeling and let the song remain as natural as possible.”

Lucky Ali brings a nostalgic quality to the track. The collaboration also marks his first musical association with Ajay Devgn, adding another layer of interest to the song.

Composer Rochak Kohli said,“When I started working on 'Muskura Do', I knew it had to sound like a family song. In a serious and gripping film like Drishyam: The Conclusion creating a song with this kind of warmth was a different kind of pressure. I wanted the melody to have warmth but still feel very easy. There is a lot of tension in the story, so this song needed to breathe and give you a different feeling. Once Lucky Ali came on board, the emotional character of the song became very clear.”

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir said,“I kept coming back to the idea that family is often made up of very small moments. A smile across the room, sitting together, saying something without really saying much, these are the things we remember. That is where 'Muskura Do' came for me. I wanted the words to feel conversational and close to life, rather than sounding like they were written only for a film.”

'Muskura Do' arrives as a striking contrast to 'Vingansa', the first song from the film, which established the darker and more revenge-driven mood of the upcoming thriller.

'Drishyam The Conclusion' marks the third and final chapter of the Hindi 'Drishyam' franchise.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film continues the story of Vijay and his family years after they managed to escape the law.

The Hindi 'Drishyam' franchise began with 'Drishyam' in 2015, followed by 'Drishyam 2' in 2022. The third instalment now arrives roughly four years after the second film, bringing the Salgaonkar story to its final chapter.

'Drishyam The Conclusion' is slated to release theatrically worldwide on October 2, 2026.

The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi.

–IANS

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