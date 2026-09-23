CM Vijay Visits Power Utility HQ As Outages Spark Protests Across TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay visited the state power utility's headquarters on Anna Salai in Chennai amid mounting complaints of unannounced electricity cuts across the state, where a heatwave has driven up demand.

Outages have been reported in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and other districts. Residents affected by cuts at night have blocked roads and protested outside electricity offices, demanding that the supply be restored and that officials explain the disruptions.

Reports of power cuts lasting up to two hours have also raised concerns in the industrial and agricultural sectors. For households, the loss of electricity during the night has added to the discomfort caused by the heat.

The protests have put pressure on the authorities to respond to complaints and prevent further interruptions.

During his visit, CM Vijay asked officials about the complaints received, the reasons for the outages and the steps being taken to restore supply. He also reviewed the state's electricity generation, the power it has purchased and whether the available supply can meet the increase in demand.

The Chief Minister held discussions with Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar, power utility chairman Arun Rai and Green Energy Corporation managing director Sridhar.

The meeting covered ways to strengthen power infrastructure, meet demand and improve the handling of consumer complaints.

CM Vijay later inspected a power station and the state electricity distribution centre. Officials briefed him on electricity generation and demand, as well as the measures taken when supply was interrupted.

He sought details of the response to outages in affected areas. The visit came as public frustration over the cuts spread beyond residential neighbourhoods. Interruptions have affected businesses and farming operations, while residents have taken their complaints directly to electricity offices.

The outages at night have prompted road blockades in some places. The review focused on both immediate complaints and the capacity of the power system to cope with increased consumption.

Officials were asked to account for the electricity being generated and purchased and to explain how disruptions were being addressed.

The government has yet to announce, in the information available, a timetable for ending the outages or further measures arising from the Chief Minister's inspection.

For consumers in the affected districts, the pressing question is whether supply will remain steady as the heatwave continues and electricity use stays high. The protests have made the handling of outages a public test of the utility's response to rising demand.