Kumaraswamy Slams Shivakumar's Remark On Disbanding KPSC, Calls It Irresponsible

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday strongly criticised Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for suggesting that the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) could be shut down through legislation, describing the remarks as irresponsible and indicative of a poor understanding of the constitutional institution.

Kumaraswamy said the KPSC, a constitutionally protected body, should not be blamed for the alleged irregularities that have surfaced in recruitment processes. Instead, he argued, accountability should be fixed on the individuals responsible for the wrongdoing.

“The Chief Minister's statement that the KPSC will be shut down through legislation is not merely an expression of frustration. It is the height of foolishness, irresponsibility and ignorance,” Kumaraswamy said.

He maintained that while some individuals occupying positions in the commission may have acted improperly, the institution itself continues to function effectively.

Questioning the government's approach, the Union Minister asked who had appointed the alleged wrongdoers and allowed them to operate. He argued that dismantling an institution because of the actions of a few individuals would be unjustified and counterproductive.

Drawing an analogy, Kumaraswamy said that if wrongdoing within the KPSC warranted shutting down the commission, the same logic would imply action against larger institutions responsible for appointing those individuals.

He urged the Chief Minister to familiarise himself with the constitutional status, structure and historical role of the commission before making such statements.

He further asserted that misconduct should be addressed by identifying and removing those responsible rather than undermining the institution as a whole.“If weeds grow in a field, they should be uprooted. One should not poison the entire field,” he said.

The remarks came a day after Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuedday said his government was exploring legal options to shut down the KPSC following the Karnataka High Court's decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged veterinary officer recruitment scam.