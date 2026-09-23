Kerry Washington Says She Gets 'Terrified' Every Time A Magazine Cover Drops

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Kerry Washington opened up about the vulnerability that comes with appearing on magazine covers, saying that she feels“a little terrified” every time one is released, as she reflected on sharing her personal journey with body image, movement and strength.

Washington took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs from a magazine shoot and confessed:“Listen! I loooove a magazine cover. But to be HONEST, I'm also a little terrified every single time one drops.”

She added:“You say“yes” months ahead. You sit down with a journalist and tell your truth - about your body, your brain, and the years you spent at war with both...and then you hand it over and wait. You don't get to know how it turns out until it's already out in the world.”

The actress says it turned out to be better than she hoped.

“So - it's a beautiful thing when it turns out even better than you'd hoped. @womenshealthmag let me talk about strength as something I'm building for my life - about learning to stop treating movement as punishment AND about feeling good in your body as a lifelong practice, not a finish line. And they highlighted some of the important people who make that possible for me.”

Washington has received several accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award as well as nominations for two Golden Globe Awards and two Tony Awards. She was named as the eighth-highest-paid television actress in 2018.

The actress gained wide recognition for starring as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the drama series Scandal. She was further Emmy-nominated for her roles in the political film Confirmation and a troubled mother in the miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.

Washington made her feature film debut acting in the drama Our Song in 2000. On stage, she made her Broadway debut in David Mamet's play Race in 2009.