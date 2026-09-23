Gujarat Farmer Registry Crosses 63.35 Lakh Registrations, Links Land Records With Digital Identities

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) More than 63.35 lakh farmers have been registered under Gujarat's Farmer Registry, as the state advances the integration of Aadhaar-based identities with verified land records to create a unified digital identity for farmers and streamline access to government schemes and agricultural services.

The registry is being implemented as part of the Centre's Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM), under which a reliable and integrated digital database of farmers is being developed.

Gujarat has been expanding the digital infrastructure required for the implementation of the mission across the state.

“With more than 63.35 lakh farmers already registered in Gujarat, the state is continuing the process of registration and integration of farmers' land records into the digital system. The system links a farmer's Aadhaar-based identity with land records, enabling eligible farmers to receive a Unique Farmer ID and facilitating easier, faster and more transparent access to a range of government agricultural schemes and services,” said Dr Jayanti Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department.

“The initiative is significant not merely as a registration exercise, but as a move towards transforming the way farmers interact with government schemes and agricultural services,” she added.

The Farmer Registry is intended to reduce the need for farmers to repeatedly submit and verify the same personal, land and eligibility-related information while applying for different government programmes.

“For decades, accessing different government schemes has often involved repeated submission and verification of personal, land and eligibility-related information. The Farmer Registry is designed to reduce this duplication by creating a common digital identity that can be used across agricultural schemes and services,” Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

He added,“Once registered and approved, a farmer's identity and land records are digitally integrated, creating a trusted digital profile. This streamlines farmer applications, simplifies beneficiary identification and verification, and enhances transparency, efficiency, and accuracy in the delivery of government assistance."

Under the system, farmers first undergo Aadhaar authentication, followed by verification of their identity and land details.

A Unique Farmer ID is then generated by linking the verified identity with land records. Farmers can register using their mobile phones or with assistance from government-supported service centres.

Once registered, they can view their details and linked land records online. If a land survey number is missed during registration, it can subsequently be added through the Update Farmer Request (UFR) facility.

The Farmer ID is expected to support beneficiary identification and verification for a range of agricultural schemes and services, including PM-KISAN, government procurement under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) and Minimum Support Price (MSP), Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and agricultural credit, besides various subsidy and agricultural assistance programmes.

The registry is also intended to support digital agricultural services and the delivery of farm inputs and other services. Its broader objective is to create a system in which farmers do not have to repeatedly establish their identity and land-related credentials for different government interventions.

The digital infrastructure could eventually be integrated with systems such as the Digital Crop Survey, agricultural input services, government procurement and credit platforms.

The integration of farmer, land and crop-related information could also support more targeted government assistance based on a farmer's eligibility, landholding and crop profile.

Over time, the integrated data could facilitate digital agricultural advisories and AI-enabled decision-support services, potentially allowing information and recommendations to be customised to individual farm and crop profiles.

Farmers can register through the Gujarat Farmer Registry portal at gov'. Registration is also available through the official Farmer Registry Gujarat mobile application on the Google Play Store.

Farmers can additionally seek assistance at village-level Panchayat Offices through Village Computer Entrepreneurs (VCEs), Gram Sevaks or Common Service Centres (CSCs).