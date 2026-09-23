Asian Games: President Murmu Congratulates Men's Skeet Team On Bronze Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu congratulated Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan after the Indian trio secured a bronze medal in the men's skeet team event at the 2026 Asian Games on Wednesday.

“India's shooters continue to shine at the Asian Games! Warm congratulations to Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan on securing the Bronze Medal in the Men's Skeet Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your outstanding performance has brought pride to the nation. May you always excel and bring greater laurels to the country,” the President said in an X post on Wednesday.

The Indian team combined for a total score of 346 to finish third in the competition at the Aichi Prefectural shooting range. China won the gold medal with 357 points, while Kazakhstan secured the silver with 336.

Anantjeet was India's highest scorer with 119 points out of a possible 125, while veteran Mairaj contributed 116 and Bhavtegh finished with 111. The medal added to India's strong showing in shooting at the Asian Games, with the country continuing to collect medals across events at the range.

Anantjeet also qualified for the individual men's skeet final, giving him another opportunity to add to India's medal tally in Nagoya. The bronze was the second skeet team medal for India on Wednesday after the women's trio of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan also finished third in their team event.

India's shooters have therefore continued to play a significant role in the country's medal campaign at the 2026 Asian Games.

Earlier in the day, the President had congratulated Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan after the Indian trio won the bronze medal in the women's skeet team event at the Asian Games. India, however, missed out on a medal in the women's individual skeet event after Dhillon (23) and Dhaliwal (8) finished fourth and eighth, respectively, in the final.