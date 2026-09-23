Dilip Ghosh Says BJP Opposes Political Violence, Terms Opposition Clashes As 'Drama'

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) Accusing the opposition parties of fostering political hostility in West Bengal, state Panchayat and Rural Affairs Minister Dilip Ghosh said on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party rejects political violence and refrains from such activities.

Ghosh's remarks came after Naoda MLA Humayun Kabir and Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MITC) leader Upasana Chowdhury were allegedly attacked by BJP-backed miscreants on Tuesday in Kolkata.

Kabir, who is also a former Trinamool Congress leader and MLA, was allegedly beaten outside the East Jadavpur police station. There was an allegation that eggs were thrown at Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and lawyer Sayan Banerjee at the Baruipur court.

Criticising the attacks, Ghosh said there should be a limit to political confrontation.

“There should be a limit to everything. This culture was initiated by the party which was in power in the state till early this year. Now they are in the Opposition but still maintaining that culture,” he alleged.

“The police should have seen how someone is entering the court premises with eggs. Who is hitting them and why? Anyone can protest. Who started the protest? The CPI-M and Trinamool Congress started this. It has become a culture now. We want this to stop. We don't want to see the culture of political violence in the state anymore,” Ghosh said.

Mukundapur, on the outskirts of Kolkata, witnessed tension on Tuesday over the occupation of Trinamool party offices. The BJP was accused of attacking an MITC procession. When Trinamool leaders went to the East Jadavpur police station to lodge a complaint, BJP workers staged a protest outside, leading to tension.

Kabir was allegedly beaten when he tried to enter the police station.

Ghosh described the Mukundapur episode as a“drama” and questioned why Kabir was targeted.

“Why would they beat Humayun Kabir? He is neither Trinamool nor BJP. Today, all the opposition parties, who are frustrated, are fighting among themselves. They are destroying their offices and trying to join the campaign by creating drama,” he said.

“We have no problem with these incidents. They are facing an existential crisis now. Nothing will happen by creating such dramas,” Ghosh added.