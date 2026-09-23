GE Vernova Advances Asset Longevity For Egypt's Power Sector With Rotor Life Extension Services

Endorsed by EEHC, this agreement with UEEPC, MDEPC, and CEPC strengthens Egypt's energy security through the modernization of five gas turbines, providing up to 1,250 MW of combined capacity. Services solutions aim to extend the operating life of the equipment at the Kureimat, Nubaria, and Cairo North power plants by 13 to 15 years. This collaboration underscores a commitment to long-term performance, fuel efficiency, and the continuous development of Egypt's power infrastructure.

CAIRO, EGYPT – September, 2026 – GE Vernova Inc. NYSE: GEV announced today a services agreement to provide Rotor Life Extension (RLE) solutions for five GE Vernova 9F gas turbines at the Kureimat, Nubaria, and Cairo North power plants in Egypt. The agreement is with affiliates of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) – Upper Egypt Electricity Production Company (UEEPC), Middle Delta Electricity Production Company (MDEPC), and Cairo Electricity Production Company (CEPC) – and was endorsed by EEHC. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the agreement, GE Vernova is expected to help extend the operating life of the five gas turbines – representing a total capacity of approximately 1,250 MW – by 13 to 15 years. The relevant services will be executed between 2028 and 2035.

The gas turbine rotor is a core component of the power plant that requires scheduled maintenance. This project supports the overall rotor lifecycle by utilizing GE Vernova's expertise to determine the full residual life of components, aiming to ensure that they operate more efficiently and effectively.

This services agreement underscores the ongoing collaboration between GE Vernova, EEHC, and its generation company affiliates. By focusing on the long-term integrity of these important gas power assets, the initiative aims to bolster the reliability and efficiency of Egypt's energy production.

“This agreement reflects EEHC's continued focus on preserving the long-term performance and reliability of important generation assets across our fleet,” said Eng. Gaber El-Desouki, Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO, Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC).“By working with GE Vernova and our generation companies, we are taking practical and proactive steps that can help protect strategic assets, support efficient and reliable power production, and contribute to Egypt's broader electricity and energy objectives.”

“Extending the life of these gas turbines across our generation companies is expected to support grid stability and the continued availability of dispatchable power, while helping us increase the value of existing infrastructure and avoid premature, capital-intensive replacement,” said Eng. Mahmoud Al-Naqeeb, Full-time Board Member for Electricity Production Companies Affairs.

Egypt's power sector is undergoing a significant transformation balancing the need to meet rapidly rising energy demand with an ambitious drive to enhance operational efficiency and integrate a growing share of renewable energy. Within this dynamic landscape, thermal power generation-primarily driven by combined-cycle gas turbines-continues to serve as the critical backbone of the nation's grid, currently accounting for approximately 80% of the country's electricity production.

“As Egypt's electricity needs continue to evolve, maintaining and modernizing existing gas power assets, such as those at Kureimat, Nubaria, and Cairo North, is essential to support reliability, improve fuel use, and strengthen energy system resilience,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO, Europe, Middle East & Africa, GE Vernova's Gas Power business.“This agreement reflects our continued commitment to working closely with EEHC, its affiliates, and other stakeholders in Egypt to support energy security through reliable and more efficient power generation. By helping extend the life of critical gas turbines, we aim to support our customers' long-term operational priorities, optimize the value of existing infrastructure, and contribute to the continued development of Egypt's power sector.”

The agreement builds on GE Vernova's ongoing efforts to support the modernization and long-term performance of Egypt's power generation fleet. In April 2026, GE Vernova announced an order from MDEPC to support modernization efforts at the Banha and Nubaria power plants, including Advanced Gas Path upgrades and multiyear services agreements. This initiative builds upon decades of cooperation with Egypt's power sector, reinforcing GE Vernova's role in helping to meet the nation's evolving energy demands through advanced technology and lifecycle services.

For more than 50 years, GE Vernova's businesses have supported Egypt's electricity infrastructure through technologies and solutions, local talent development, and financing for projects across the power sector. Today, GE Vernova supports customers in Egypt across power generation, transmission, software, and services. GE Vernova's installed base in Egypt includes more than 60 gas and steam turbines with a combined generating capacity of approximately 10 gigawatts.

Forward Looking Statements:

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About GE Vernova:

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 85,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn GE Vernova's Gas Power business engineers advanced, efficient natural gas-powered technologies and services, along with decarbonization solutions that aim to help electrify a lower carbon future. It is a global leader in gas turbines and power plant technologies and services with the industry's largest installed base.