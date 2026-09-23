'Stop Cooking For Him': Husband Gets Angry After Wife Serves Hot Homemade Lunch, Netizens Call Him Out - WATCH

Varsha Sharma (varsha_sharma257) posted a simple question on Instagram. She asked why her husband hated her cooking. The post quickly went viral. 84,800 likes and nearly 7,800 comments later, her query - "What is lacking, friend, in my love and food?" (क्या कमी है yrr मेरे प्यार और खाने में ) - ignited a widespread online debate about marital dynamics and culinary expectations.

Users immediately sympathized with Sharma. Her husband's reaction to a meal - reportedly Dal and Manchurian - seemed to hit a nerve. People flooded her comments, offering solidarity and sharp opinions.

Netizens React Strongly

"Aisa aadmi to koi free m b na le" (No one would take such a man even for free). This blunt remark was just one of many. The comments section quickly filled with reactions, mostly supporting Varsha Sharma and sharply disapproving of her husband's attitude. Another user chimed in: "Sister khane me koi kami nahi woh aadmi ki jaat hai usko ijat aur pyaar hazam nahi hota" (Sister, there's nothing wrong with the food; it's a man's nature, they can't digest respect and love).

"Pati ko kha lo" (Eat the husband) - one user suggested. Another simply said, "STOP COOKING FOR HIM". These comments showed a wider anger against ingratitude and unrealistic marital expectations for household work.

Culinary Combinations and Sharp Rebuttals

"Who tf eats daal with manchurion?" Users also questioned the culinary choice itself. @iamdeeptisachdeva, a user, offered some practical cooking advice: "Sorry didi but Dal and Manchurian are absolute opposite dishes. Please cook Manchurian with noodles or fried rice and uske baad b agar bhaiya aise bolte to aap unku bolna khud cooking seekh le." (Sorry sister, but Dal and Manchurian are absolute opposite dishes. Please cook Manchurian with noodles or fried rice, and if even then he complains, tell him to learn cooking himself).

"Khudhi khalo... aunty...aak marvi khilana tha wo NAHI tha so Ruth gaye wo next time khaneke sath aak lafavi lagado so bolti baand hojaye" (Eat it yourself... auntie... if he didn't like it, next time slap him with the food so he shuts up). This harsh advice highlighted the overall message: prioritize yourself. Most users, despite the humor and occasional bluntness, encouraged Varsha Sharma to put herself first. The whole discussion shows a deep frustration people feel about a lack of appreciation for household efforts.