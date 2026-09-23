Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: 'How To Kill Using Mushrooms' Search Linked To Siya Goyal

The Ketan Agarwal chargesheet discloses Siya Goyal's claimed mushroom-kill searches, a complete list of her web trail, and some of India's most notorious poison-food murder cases.

According to a source, the chargesheet in the Ketan Agarwal murder case has revealed a new, horrifying detail: accused Siya Goyal reportedly searched for ways to kill using mushrooms, as well as persuasion tactics, months before Ketan died in a fall at Lohagad Fort.

The 5,053-page chargesheet, which is based largely on forensic extraction of Goyal's and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary's phones, has already established that the duo allegedly researched "least detectable methods of murder" and studied the Sonam Raghuvanshi-Raja Raghuvanshi case before deciding on a staged fall as their method.

However, according to Divya Marathi's report, investigators discovered a unique thread of searches centred on food-based poisoning, notably mushroom toxicity, raising the possibility that a parallel or earlier strategy to eradicate Ketan through food was considered prior to the fort plan being performed.

Did Siya Goyal look up how to kill someone with mushrooms?

According to the chargesheet, Goyal's search history includes keywords such as "mushroom use woman kill family by mushroom" and "is it easy to kill someone."

Investigators apparently discovered an earlier, unrelated effort to poison Ketan's meals. Along with this, cyber sleuths allegedly discovered searches on "how to manipulate people" - a detail the report interprets as indicating an intentional softening of Ketan before to his death.

According to the newspaper, investigators - and eventually the court - will have to decide if the mushroom searches were a separate conspiracy or an abandoned prelude to the Lohagad plan.

What Other Searches Came Up In The Digital Trail?

Other sources on the chargesheet include a larger, meticulous sequence of questions allegedly posed by Goyal in the lead-up to the murder:

Why does the Sonam Raghuvanshi case keep coming up?

Investigators allegedly discovered that Goyal and Chaudhary had researched the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, including researching the mistakes made by Sonam Raghuvanshi, before exploring Lonavala and Tiger Point as potential locations, finally choosing on Lohagad Fort.

According to the chargesheet, the duo investigated a previous accidental fatality at the same fort, presumably to make Ketan's death appear to be a copycat incident.

Did Siya Goyal Turn to ChatGPT Following the Murder?

Perhaps the most shocking post-crime detail: when Ketan's family came at the fort and discovered Goyal wasn't outwardly mourning, she allegedly resorted to ChatGPT to figure out how to act more concerned in front of the family and how to answer police questions without "panicking."

Both the mushroom-search disclosure and this claimed AI usage are part of the chargesheet's evidentiary trail and have yet to be challenged in court.

Is Food-Based Poisoning a Recurring Pattern in Indian Murders?

The mushroom aspect in the Ketan Agarwal case follows a trend observed in other notable Indian cases:

The Koodathayi Cyanide Killings (Kerala) –Jolly Joseph reportedly murdered six relatives over 14 years by infusing mutton soup and curries with cyanide for property and remarriage reasons. The case sparked the Netflix true-crime documentary Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case.

The Mahad Feast Poisoning (Maharashtra, 2018) – Pradnya Survase allegedly laced poison into dal served at a house-warming, murdering five people, perhaps motivated by hatred over domestic taunting.

The Gadchiroli Heavy-Metal Murders (2023) - Two women are accused of poisoning five family members' food and water with a heavy-metal concoction over a land dispute.

The Ahmedabad Dosa Batter Case (2026) - Toxicology allegedly discovered aluminium phosphide in a family lunch, turning what seemed to be food illness into a murder investigation amid domestic and financial strains.

The claims in the Ketan Agarwal chargesheet have yet to be proven in court because the case is still pending.