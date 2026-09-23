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Guterres Warns West Bank Actions Raise Risk of Ethnic Cleansing
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns that violence, displacement and settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank are damaging prospects for peace and increasing concerns over possible “ethnic cleansing.” His remarks came during the opening of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
“Violence, displacement, and settlement expansion by Israel in the occupied West Bank are bulldozing the path to peace and raising the specter of ethnic cleansing,” Guterres said in an address to the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
“We cannot allow the two-state solution to disappear before our eyes,” he added.
Guterres said the worsening conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories should not be overshadowed by the wider conflicts and tensions across the Middle East.
He described the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas as “abhorrent,” while saying the subsequent Israeli military campaign in Gaza resulted in “an onslaught on Palestinians in Gaza, with a scale of killing and destruction unlike anything I’ve witnessed in my years as secretary-general.”
The UN chief also pointed to provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice in the case concerning the application of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip, noting that those measures are legally binding.
He further referred to an advisory opinion from the court, stressing that the United Nations must be permitted to carry out its mandates in Gaza and that its employees and humanitarian workers must receive protection.
“Violence, displacement, and settlement expansion by Israel in the occupied West Bank are bulldozing the path to peace and raising the specter of ethnic cleansing,” Guterres said in an address to the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
“We cannot allow the two-state solution to disappear before our eyes,” he added.
Guterres said the worsening conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories should not be overshadowed by the wider conflicts and tensions across the Middle East.
He described the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas as “abhorrent,” while saying the subsequent Israeli military campaign in Gaza resulted in “an onslaught on Palestinians in Gaza, with a scale of killing and destruction unlike anything I’ve witnessed in my years as secretary-general.”
The UN chief also pointed to provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice in the case concerning the application of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip, noting that those measures are legally binding.
He further referred to an advisory opinion from the court, stressing that the United Nations must be permitted to carry out its mandates in Gaza and that its employees and humanitarian workers must receive protection.
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