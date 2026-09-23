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World Leaders Convene in New York for UN General Assembly
(MENAFN) World leaders have gathered in New York for the opening of the high-level General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly, launching a week of speeches, diplomatic discussions and bilateral meetings.
Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to participate in person. The General Debate is scheduled to continue through Saturday before concluding on Monday, Sept. 28.
The theme for this year’s gathering is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to open the session by presenting his annual report on the organization’s work.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to deliver the first national address, following the longstanding tradition, with US President Donald Trump scheduled to speak afterward as the leader of the host country.
The high-level meeting takes place amid ongoing wars involving Iran and Ukraine, as well as persistent tensions across the Middle East. Leaders are also expected to discuss a range of global issues, including climate change, artificial intelligence, sustainable development and preparations for future pandemics.
A series of additional high-level meetings will be held alongside the General Debate, with discussions focusing on climate action, rising sea levels and pandemic preparedness.
Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to participate in person. The General Debate is scheduled to continue through Saturday before concluding on Monday, Sept. 28.
The theme for this year’s gathering is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to open the session by presenting his annual report on the organization’s work.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to deliver the first national address, following the longstanding tradition, with US President Donald Trump scheduled to speak afterward as the leader of the host country.
The high-level meeting takes place amid ongoing wars involving Iran and Ukraine, as well as persistent tensions across the Middle East. Leaders are also expected to discuss a range of global issues, including climate change, artificial intelligence, sustainable development and preparations for future pandemics.
A series of additional high-level meetings will be held alongside the General Debate, with discussions focusing on climate action, rising sea levels and pandemic preparedness.
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