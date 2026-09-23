Dakar Rally Champion Al-Attiyah Of Qatar Wins Asian Games Shooting Gold
The 55-year-old was part of the Qatar men's skeet team that took gold ahead of Kuwait and India in Nagoya.Recommended For You
It was his third Asian Games gold following triumphs in 2002 and 2010, and his sixth medal at the Games overall.
He also won skeet bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.
Al-Attiyah added it to his collection of driving accolades, which includes six Dakar Rally titles.
He secured the latest one earlier this year alongside Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin.
At the wheel of a Dacia, he only had to avoid a final day slip-up to top the podium after bringing his career tally of stage wins to 50 the previous day.ALSO READ
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