Philippine Airlines' Dubai-Manila Flights Return October 2, Launches 50% Off Base Fare
“This special flash sale is our way of celebrating the return of the service and giving our customers an opportunity to fly home at a great value,” said Josh Vasquez, PAL regional head – EMEA & ISC, on Wednesday.Recommended For You
"Passengers can enjoy the special discount by using promo code PALDXB50 when booking exclusively through the official PAL website on September 23 (Wednesday) from 12midnight to 11.59pm UAE time," he added.
Vasquez noted the promotional fares are valid for travel starting October 2 onwards.
From October 25, 2026 to March 27, 2027, PAL will operate the Dubai-Manila route using its Boeing 777 aircraft. This means, "passengers will enjoy the added experience flying on our plane, featuring in-flight entertainment for all passengers," Vasquez added.Flash sale details
- Route: Dubai–Manila
Discount: 50 per cent off base farePromo code: PALDXB50
Booking period: September 23, 2026 (until 11.59 pm UAE time)Travel period: Starting October 2, 2026
Booking channel: PAL official website
- Dubai-Manila flights via Philippine Airlines to resume on October 2 Up to 50% discount: Philippine Airlines launches 3-day flash sale UAE to increase Manila flights to meet rising passenger demand
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