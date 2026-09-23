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Netanyahu Attacks New York Mayor Over Israel Remarks
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the mayor publicly referred to him as a “war criminal,” according to reports.
“Shame on you, Mr. Mandani. Shame on you for supporting Hamas,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on the US social media company X.
Netanyahu also accused Mamdani of “inciting riots against New York Jews.”
Mamdani became New York City’s first Muslim mayor after winning the 2025 election. He has rejected allegations of antisemitism, while Jewish residents of the city were among those who supported his campaign.
Previous New York mayors, unlike Mamdani, have generally maintained strong support for Israel and have made frequent visits to the country. New York is home to the largest Jewish community in the United States.
“I'm coming to the UN. I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers,” Netanyahu said. “I'm going to tell the truth about you.”
Earlier Tuesday, Mamdani described Netanyahu as a “war criminal” and accused him of being responsible for what he called genocide against Palestinians.
“When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, I have described him as I believe him to be — a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people,” he said.
“Shame on you, Mr. Mandani. Shame on you for supporting Hamas,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on the US social media company X.
Netanyahu also accused Mamdani of “inciting riots against New York Jews.”
Mamdani became New York City’s first Muslim mayor after winning the 2025 election. He has rejected allegations of antisemitism, while Jewish residents of the city were among those who supported his campaign.
Previous New York mayors, unlike Mamdani, have generally maintained strong support for Israel and have made frequent visits to the country. New York is home to the largest Jewish community in the United States.
“I'm coming to the UN. I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers,” Netanyahu said. “I'm going to tell the truth about you.”
Earlier Tuesday, Mamdani described Netanyahu as a “war criminal” and accused him of being responsible for what he called genocide against Palestinians.
“When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, I have described him as I believe him to be — a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people,” he said.
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