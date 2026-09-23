Lionel Richie Makes First Public Appearance After Three Day Hospital Stay

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Lionel Richie has stepped out in public for the first time since spending three days in hospital following a health scare last month.

The 77 year old singer was spotted attending a dinner party at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on September 19 alongside his longtime girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.

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According to People, Richie was seen smiling and giving photographers a thumbs up as he left the restaurant.

The appearance comes weeks after Richie checked himself into hospital following a performance in St. Louis on August 29.

During the concert, the singer spoke about experiencing health issues while on tour and told the audience that his doctor had said he was suffering from dehydration.

He was seen drinking electrolytes throughout the show before asking for a seat during his final song, All Night Long.

According to TMZ, Richie later checked himself into a St. Louis hospital for testing and spent three days under doctors' care.

The outlet reported that he was admitted to the intensive care unit while undergoing tests for cardiac-related issues, while sources also pointed to possible mild dehydration.

Richie was discharged on September 2 and returned to Los Angeles, with People reporting at the time that he was“doing great”.

The hospital stay came after another health scare earlier this summer. During a June concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, Richie became dizzy on stage and later ended the show early.

He returned to performing shortly afterwards and later reassured fans on Instagram that he was doing well.

Richie is currently on his Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, with his next scheduled performance set for September 26 in San Francisco.

His Beverly Hills outing marks his first photographed public appearance since leaving hospital earlier this month

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