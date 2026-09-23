Rani Mukerji's Mother, Krishna Mukerji, Dies At 75

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, has died at the age of 75.

The family confirmed her death in a statement shared on Tuesday, September 22, saying she passed away that afternoon.

Recommended For You

“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon,” the statement said.

The family thanked well-wishers for their support and requested privacy during the period of mourning.

“The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” it added.

No cause of death or details about funeral arrangements were disclosed.

Krishna Mukerji was the wife of late filmmaker Ram Mukerji and the mother of actor Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Raja Mukerji. A former playback singer, she was part of the Mukerji family, which has longstanding ties to the Hindi film industry.

Rani Mukerji has previously spoken about her mother's role in encouraging her to pursue acting. The actor was most recently seen in Mardaani 3.

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Kuku Kohli dies at 77 Salman Khan pays heartfelt tribute to late filmmaker Kuku Kohli

ALSO READ