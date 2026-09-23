Pamela Anderson Switches Up Her Makeup-Free Look At Milan Fashion Week

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pamela Anderson has spent the past few years making the barely-there beauty look her own, regularly arriving at red carpets and fashion events with little to no makeup. But for her latest appearance in Milan, the actor decided to switch things up.

At 'Vogue World: Milano' on September 22, Anderson brought back the glamour with smoky eyes, glossy pink lips and a shimmering gold Ferragamo gown.

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The 59-year-old actor arrived with her signature platinum blonde hair styled in soft, side-swept curls. Black eyeliner and smoky grey eyeshadow framed her eyes, while a chunky gold necklace and matching jewellery completed the look.

But even with the return of a more dramatic eye, Anderson was not ready to give up the fresh-faced aesthetic entirely.

In a get-ready-with-me video ahead of the event, she spoke about keeping her skin looking natural while adding a modern Cleopatra-inspired eye to complement her Ferragamo dress.“I'm convinced that skin just looks better raw,” she said.

The look marked a departure from the beauty choices that have become something of a signature for Anderson in recent years.

Her makeup-free appearances first became a major talking point during Paris Fashion Week in 2023, when she attended a string of shows with little to no makeup.

But Anderson has previously made it clear that ditching makeup was never intended to become a hard-and-fast rule.

Speaking about the decision, she described going makeup-free as“freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too”. She has also continued to experiment with beauty since then, including at the 2024 Met Gala, where she worked with makeup artist Pat McGrath on a look that kept her natural skin at the centre.

Her latest Milan appearance appears to continue that approach rather than mark a complete return to her old beauty aesthetic. The fresh skin remained, but this time, the smoky eye came along for the ride.

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