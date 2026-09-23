Commercial Bank Attends Qatar Economic Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank attended Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg: UNGA Special Edition 2026, held in New York. The Bank was represented by Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Omar Hussain Alfardan; Group Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Moss; Executive General Manager, Treasury and Investments, Omran Al Sherawi; and Executive General Manager, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, Eiman Mohamed Al-Naemi.

Discussions at the Forum reflected Qatar's focus on strengthening the competitiveness of its economy amid a rapidly changing global environment, with priorities including accelerating diversification, attracting high-quality international capital and expertise, and creating greater opportunities for private-sector participation.

The Forum's headline announcement was the launch of Doha Investment, a dedicated platform to manage and grow the Qatar Investment Authority's domestic portfolio and accelerate long-term value creation. The platform is intended to build and scale national champions in priority non-hydrocarbon sectors, among them advanced technologies, manufacturing, supply chains and healthcare, to deepen Qatar's capital markets and to widen private-sector participation across the economy.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, Stephen Moss, said:“For those of us in banking, the launch of Doha Investment is a significant signal. It points to more companies to finance, deeper markets to intermediate, and a clear invitation to international capital and expertise to participate in Qatar's continued growth. The Commercial Bank stands ready to play our part.”