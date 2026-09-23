Commercial Bank Attends Qatar Economic Forum
Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank attended Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg: UNGA Special Edition 2026, held in New York. The Bank was represented by Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Omar Hussain Alfardan; Group Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Moss; Executive General Manager, Treasury and Investments, Omran Al Sherawi; and Executive General Manager, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, Eiman Mohamed Al-Naemi.
Discussions at the Forum reflected Qatar's focus on strengthening the competitiveness of its economy amid a rapidly changing global environment, with priorities including accelerating diversification, attracting high-quality international capital and expertise, and creating greater opportunities for private-sector participation.
The Forum's headline announcement was the launch of Doha Investment, a dedicated platform to manage and grow the Qatar Investment Authority's domestic portfolio and accelerate long-term value creation. The platform is intended to build and scale national champions in priority non-hydrocarbon sectors, among them advanced technologies, manufacturing, supply chains and healthcare, to deepen Qatar's capital markets and to widen private-sector participation across the economy.
Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, Stephen Moss, said:“For those of us in banking, the launch of Doha Investment is a significant signal. It points to more companies to finance, deeper markets to intermediate, and a clear invitation to international capital and expertise to participate in Qatar's continued growth. The Commercial Bank stands ready to play our part.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment