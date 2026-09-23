Alrayan Investment Marks Successful Conclusion Of IFN Qatar Dialogues 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The senior management of AlRayan Investment and AlRayan Bank joined Islamic finance and investment leaders at the IFN Qatar Dialogues 2026, on September 17 2026. Discussions underscored the continued growth of Islamic finance and Qatar's increasing prominence as a regional financial hub.

The unique format of the forum included two 90-minutes panel discussions, each with eight prominent voices from the industry, giving ample time for detailed, insightful and indepth interrogation of relevant and pressing topics in the Islamic banking and asset management industry. Expert panelists were from Qatar and across the GCC, Southeast Asia and Europe.

The panels covered several industry themes, including Shariah standardisation, the growing role of artificial intelligence, liquidity, investment diversification, and the need for more Shariah compliant product to further develop the market for investors and corporates.

A session on AlRayan Bank's QR500m debut green Sukuk issuance in 2025 featured Akber Khan, Acting CEO of AlRayan Investment, and Tahir Hayat Pirzada, GM Group Treasurer and Head of Financial Institutions at AlRayan Bank. The conversation explored the success of the issuance and what it signals for the future of sustainable Islamic finance, including investor appetite and the challenges that need to be addressed as the market continues to evolve.

Established in 2007 in Qatar, multi-award winning Al Rayan Investment LLC is a leading investment firm, focused on corporate advisory and asset management. ARI is 100%-owned by AlRayan Bank and is authorised by the QFC Regulatory Authority and licensed by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority. All products and services offered comply with Sharia principles.