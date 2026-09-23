GWC Group Expands Logistics Operations To UAE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC Group), one of the region's leading logistics groups providing cross-border and integrated logistics solutions, has expanded its UAE operations with two new subsidiaries, a strategic partnership with Meydan Free Zone and a growing Quick-Commerce network. These developments strengthen an integrated regional presence connecting customers in Qatar with capabilities and markets across the GCC.

GWC Group Managing Director, Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, said:“The capabilities we have built in Qatar remain the foundation of our regional growth. Our expansion in the UAE forms part of our long-term commitment to building a more connected logistics network across the region. We will continue investing in infrastructure, advanced logistics solutions and strategic partnerships that support business continuity, expand access to markets and strengthen trade across the GCC.”

GWC Group CEO, Matthew Kearns, said:“What differentiates our proposition is the ability to connect customers in Qatar with capabilities across the GCC rather than serve each market in isolation."

He added, "By strengthening the wider regional network serving Qatar and key GCC markets, our expanded UAE presence gives them faster, more seamless access to markets and more options for moving and distributing goods across the region.”