QSE Index Opens 0.30% Higher
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index climbed 0.30% in early trading on Wednesday, gaining 28.46 points to reach 9,542, supported by gains across six sectors.
QSE data showed positive performances in the sectors of Industrials (+1.00%), Real Estate (+0.54%), Consumer Goods and Services (+0.42%), Transportation (+0.40%), Telecoms (+0.36%), and Banks and Financial Services (+0.11%). Meanwhile, performance Insurance declined by (-0.18%).
By 10am, QSE turnover stood at QR 81.520 million, with 33.595 million shares traded in 3,744 transactions.
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