Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QSE Index Opens 0.30% Higher

QSE Index Opens 0.30% Higher


2026-09-23 04:25:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index climbed 0.30% in early trading on Wednesday, gaining 28.46 points to reach 9,542, supported by gains across six sectors.

QSE data showed positive performances in the sectors of Industrials (+1.00%), Real Estate (+0.54%), Consumer Goods and Services (+0.42%), Transportation (+0.40%), Telecoms (+0.36%), and Banks and Financial Services (+0.11%). Meanwhile, performance Insurance declined by (-0.18%).

By 10am, QSE turnover stood at QR 81.520 million, with 33.595 million shares traded in 3,744 transactions.

MENAFN23092026000063011010ID1111702597



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search