Amir's UN Speech 'Stresses Qatar's Commitment To Peace, Development'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's speech at the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly yesterday reaffirmed Qatar's firm positions on regional and international issues and its commitment to peace, dialogue, co-operation, and respect for international law.

Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani said that the speech came at a critical time marked by growing political, security, and economic challenges, stressing Qatar's continued commitment to addressing them through dialogue, mediation, peaceful solutions, and international co-operation.

He lauded HH the Amir's emphasis on regional security, stability and good-neighbourly relations, noting that the security of the Gulf and the region is closely linked to international peace and stability.

Sheikh Khalifa also stressed the importance of protecting international waterways, ensuring freedom of navigation, and safeguarding global trade.

He noted that the speech stressed that dialogue and mediation represent a firmly established approach in Qatar's foreign policy, rather than an effort linked to a specific crisis.

Sheikh Khalifa lauded HH the Amir's confirmation that Qatar would continue to build bridges between different parties and contribute to the peaceful settlement of conflicts in co-operation with regional and international partners.

Similarly, he commended HH the Amir's call on the importance of achieving a just solution to the Palestinian issue and establishing a fair international order, noting that justice requires the application of international law and internationally legitimate resolutions to all, without selectivity.

Sheikh Khalifa also underscored the importance of strengthening the role of the UN and multilateral action.

He further noted that HH the Amir's emphasis on Qatar's continued investment in development, education, healthcare, security and economic diversification, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, reflects the state's commitment to sustainable development and to building a diversified, competitive, knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

Sheikh Khalifa reaffirmed the Qatari private sector's dedication to supporting the wise leadership across all development, economic, and political spheres.

He noted that this alignment fulfils the aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030, driving the nation's progress toward sustainable growth and a dynamic, private sector-led economy.