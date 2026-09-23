Amir's UNGA Speech Outlines Vision For Regional Peace: QNA Chief

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Qatar News Agency (QNA) Director-General Ahmed bin Saeed al-Rumaihi said that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's speech before the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was crystal clear and articulated Qatar's positions and principles, as well as its vision for overcoming the crises and wars affecting the region.

He said that the vision is based on an approach that strengthens the security of states, respects their sovereignty, promotes dialogue and mediation, abides by international law, and addresses the root causes of conflicts, thus paving the way for enduring peace.

In remarks to the QNA, HE al-Rumaihi said that HH the Amir's speech did not address regional crises as separate incidents, but rather offered a coherent reading of the root causes of tensions and pathways out of them.

The call for establishing a collective security system in the Gulf, he said, formed part of a vision that goes beyond addressing crises after they erupt and instead seeks to build a sustainable regional security architecture that protects states and safeguards their sovereignty, while providing a foundation for co-operation and dialogue and helping avert conflicts.

HE al-Rumaihi noted HH the Amir's unequivocal affirmation that Qatar's security and sovereignty are non-negotiable constants, suggesting that this position has operated in parallel with Qatar's steadfast commitment to dialogue, diplomatic means and mediation in addressing crises.

This, he added, underscored Qatar's determination to safeguard its national interests while, at the same time, containing disputes and preventing them from turning into open conflicts.

The QNA director-general further pointed out that the Palestinian cause plays a central role in HH the Amir's vision as an issue that can never be overlooked when discussing the future, security and stability of the region.

He said that HH the Amir noted that ending the war in Gaza, ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, ensuring their legitimate rights and establishing their independent state are substantial requirements for any just and enduring peace in the region.

HE al-Rumaihi asserted that HH the Amir's speech further mirrored the role that Qatar has chosen in dealing with crises through mediation, dialogue and multilateral action.

He concluded by asserting that the broader message HH the Amir's speech relayed to the international community is that moving beyond wars does not mean merely managing their repercussions.

He added that, at the macro level, it means addressing their root causes, building a regional and international system better equipped to safeguard sovereignty, uphold the law fairly, and unlock political prospects for peace and stability.