QFFD, Isdb Hold Summit On Syria's Financial Sector

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) convened a high-level roundtable on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly to advance co-ordinated international support for the transformation and recovery of Syria's financial sector.

In the presence of HE the QFFD Chairperson Sheikh Thani bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, the roundtable discussed the enabling conditions, partnerships and financing mechanisms required to support financial-sector recovery and broader economic reconstruction.

The discussion was opened by HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, Syria's Minister of Finance Mohammed Yisr Barnieh, and Syria's Central Bank Governor Mohammad Sawaf Raslan.

QFFD Director-General Fahad Hamad al-Sulaiti and senior representatives of international financial institutions and partners also contributed to the discussion.

The roundtable built on a Financial Sector Gap Assessment and Roadmap commissioned by the QFFD and developed with the Syrian authorities, with technical support from Oliver Wyman.

The assessment covers the Central Bank of Syria, the banking sector, capital markets and insurance, identifying priority areas for reform and a sequenced programme of initiatives to boost the financial system.

Discussions focused on translating the assessment into a practical, partner-supported implementation roadmap, with attention to institutional reform, financial-sector standards and enablers, state-owned bank reform, capital markets, insurance, correspondent banking and the requirements for Syria's financial reintegration.

Participants also examined how international partners can align their respective mandates and instruments, including financing, technical assistance, expertise, systems, training and co-financing, around Syrian priorities.

The roundtable marked a shift from diagnosis towards co-ordinated implementation, with participants discussing priorities, responsibilities, milestones, potential areas of partner support and mechanisms for continued co-ordination and monitoring.

The engagement reflects the QFFD's broader approach to development finance: bringing together institutions, expertise and capital around country-led priorities, strengthening systems and creating the conditions for sustainable economic recovery and development.