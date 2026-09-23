403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lithuanian Parliament Advances Proposal to Lift Weapons Ban
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s parliament has approved a proposal to remove constitutional restrictions on weapons of mass destruction and foreign military bases, allowing the measure to proceed to the next phase of the legislative process, according to reports.
The proposed amendment would repeal Article 137 of Lithuania’s Constitution, which currently prohibits the presence of weapons of mass destruction and military installations belonging to foreign countries on Lithuanian territory.
The Seimas approves the proposal with 99 lawmakers voting in favor, 13 opposing it and five abstaining.
The measure must still pass two additional parliamentary votes, with a minimum three-month interval required between them.
At least 94 of the Seimas’ 141 members must support the amendment for it to be adopted.
The first vote on final approval is scheduled for Oct. 6, while lawmakers are expected to hold the final vote on Jan. 12, according to Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas.
Laurynas Kasciunas, leader of the opposition Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats faction, says eliminating the constitutional restriction would not indicate plans to station nuclear weapons in Lithuania. Instead, he says, it would remove a constitutional limitation affecting NATO’s nuclear deterrence arrangements.
The proposed amendment would repeal Article 137 of Lithuania’s Constitution, which currently prohibits the presence of weapons of mass destruction and military installations belonging to foreign countries on Lithuanian territory.
The Seimas approves the proposal with 99 lawmakers voting in favor, 13 opposing it and five abstaining.
The measure must still pass two additional parliamentary votes, with a minimum three-month interval required between them.
At least 94 of the Seimas’ 141 members must support the amendment for it to be adopted.
The first vote on final approval is scheduled for Oct. 6, while lawmakers are expected to hold the final vote on Jan. 12, according to Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas.
Laurynas Kasciunas, leader of the opposition Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats faction, says eliminating the constitutional restriction would not indicate plans to station nuclear weapons in Lithuania. Instead, he says, it would remove a constitutional limitation affecting NATO’s nuclear deterrence arrangements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment