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Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh: Future courses to focus on the use of AI in project management
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) : The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has received the Excellence in Future Talent Development Award from the Project Management Institute (PMI), in recognition of its commitment to preparing the next generation of project professionals and achieving the highest learner enrolment across PMI’s academic Authorised Training Partner programmes.
The recognition was presented during the Partner Recognition session at the PMI MENA ATP Leadership Roundtable, held earlier this month at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with PMI training partners from across the Middle East and North Africa taking part. The award was received on behalf of BIBF by Ms. Bayan Ahmed, Senior Officer at the Digital Transformation and Project Management Centre, and Mr. Yousif Faraj, Senior Lecturer at the Centre.
The recognition was presented during the Partner Recognition session at the PMI MENA ATP Leadership Roundtable, held earlier this month at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with PMI training partners from across the Middle East and North Africa taking part. The award was received on behalf of BIBF by Ms. Bayan Ahmed, Senior Officer at the Digital Transformation and Project Management Centre, and Mr. Yousif Faraj, Senior Lecturer at the Centre.
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