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Netanyahu Plans Brief UN Visit Without Trump Meeting
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to make a short trip to New York to address the UN General Assembly before returning to Israel without holding a meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to reports.
The visit is expected to center largely on Netanyahu’s appeal to voters in Israel, coming roughly a month before the Knesset elections. Reports indicate that he could encounter a "hostile reception" during his time in New York.
Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to the United States on Wednesday and return to Israel only hours after delivering his UN speech.
"Netanyahu was unable to arrange a meeting with US President Donald Trump or senior members of his administration, and it remains unclear whether he will meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio," according to reports.
His schedule during the General Assembly is also described as "particularly sparse," with only two meetings reportedly planned with leaders regarded as "supporters of Israel." Further details about those meetings have not been disclosed.
According to reports citing a person familiar with preparations for the trip, Netanyahu's UN address is "a campaign speech aimed primarily at potential voters in Israel," as the election approaches.
The Israeli premier’s speech is scheduled about a month ahead of the Oct. 27 Knesset elections.
The visit is expected to center largely on Netanyahu’s appeal to voters in Israel, coming roughly a month before the Knesset elections. Reports indicate that he could encounter a "hostile reception" during his time in New York.
Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to the United States on Wednesday and return to Israel only hours after delivering his UN speech.
"Netanyahu was unable to arrange a meeting with US President Donald Trump or senior members of his administration, and it remains unclear whether he will meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio," according to reports.
His schedule during the General Assembly is also described as "particularly sparse," with only two meetings reportedly planned with leaders regarded as "supporters of Israel." Further details about those meetings have not been disclosed.
According to reports citing a person familiar with preparations for the trip, Netanyahu's UN address is "a campaign speech aimed primarily at potential voters in Israel," as the election approaches.
The Israeli premier’s speech is scheduled about a month ahead of the Oct. 27 Knesset elections.
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