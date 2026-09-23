Canon announces 'Dual Pixel 3D': A simple 3D Image Generation Technology

(MENAFN- APO Group) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, September 22, 2026/ -- Canon today announces the launch of 'Dual Pixel 3D', a simple 3D image generation technology that takes advantage of Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology. Dual Pixel 3D allows users to create immersive three-dimensional images and models via the Dual Pixel 3D Converter app, without the need for specialised shooting equipment or viewing devices.

The Dual Pixel 3D Converter application

Dual Pixel 3D Converter is a free Windows desktop application1 for creating 3D content. It easily converts Dual Pixel RAW images captured with selected EOS series cameras2, as well as JPEG images containing depth information captured with the Canon EOS R8 Mark II (also announced today), into:

•3D images including depth information

•3D models (OBJ/GLB file formats) which can then be edited in standard applications.

Controls within the app enable users to fine-tune the degree of depth – increasing it for a more pronounced 3D effect or reducing it for a subtler, flatter appearance, according to their creative preferences. The main subject can also be isolated easily, with the background either removed or replaced before outputting a 3D model or stereographic photograph.

Powered by Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF

Dual Pixel 3D leverages the design of the Dual Pixel CMOS sensor, where each pixel features two photodiodes that can be read independently for phase-detection autofocus or combined to create a conventional image.

Dual Pixel RAW files and supported Canon EOS R8 Mark II JPEGs contain depth information derived from the slightly different views captured by the two photodiodes. Using proprietary algorithms, Canon converts this phase-difference information into 3D shape data, which is combined with high-quality image data captured by selected EOS cameras2 as surface textures to create realistic and detailed 3D models.

As the technology requires only a single image to be taken, it can produce high-quality 3D representations with excellent resolution and color reproduction.

Deepening imaging possibilities

These capabilities open up new practical and creative possibilities, expanding experiences beyond those which are offered by standard still images3. Dual Pixel 3D requires no additional set-up or processing of multiple exposures, making it simple to integrate into existing workflows, and we are excited to explore this innovative way to enjoy realistic 3D imagery with customers and partners after the 3rd of October 2026, when the software will be available to download.

//Footnotes

1.The application will initially be available free of charge. Specifications and terms of use may change in the future.

2.Compatible camera models and lenses will be announced on Canon’s official website when the application becomes available.

3.Specific shooting conditions and techniques are necessary to generate accurate depth information to eliminate blind spots, allow for the required depth of field, subject and background separation, subject depth and surface texture.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).



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