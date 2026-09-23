403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Afreximbank to hold first combined Trade Finance Seminar and Compliance Forum in Gaborone, Botswana
(MENAFN- APO Group) •Landmark joint programme will connect trade finance and compliance expertise to advance intra-African trade.
•The Compliance Forum will explore how stronger, more coordinated frameworks can deepen African economic integration and facilitate international trade.
•The Trade Finance Seminar will bring together leading trade finance practitioners to explore solutions that can strengthen regional value chains, close Africa's trade finance gap and support AfCFTA implementation.
For the first time, Afreximbank ( will bring together two of its flagship annual knowledge-sharing and capacity-building programmes - the 2026 Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar and the Afreximbank Compliance Forum, uniting industry leaders, policymakers and experts to strengthen trade finance, compliance and Africa’s economic transformation.
Organised in partnership with the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), the combined programme will take place at the Gaborone International Convention Centre in Botswana from 16 to 18 November 2026.
The joint Trade Finance Seminar and Compliance Forum will bring together Global Afri’a’s financial, regulatory, and trade communities to exchange knowledge, share perspectives, and explore how stronger trade finance and compliance frameworks can support trade, investment, industrialisation, and economic integration.
The Factoring Workshop on 19 November will extend the discussions to the role of factoring and other alternative trade finance solutions in supporting businesses and expanding access to finance.
The Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar 2026 (ATFS2026) will be held under the theme “Trade Financing in the AfCFTA Era: Resilient Value Chains, Infrastructure and Market Integratio”.” It will examine how trade finance can support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), strengthen regional value chains, finance trade-enabling infrastructure and accelerate economic integration across the continent.
Mr Haytham El Maayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank, sa“d: “ATFS2026 comes at a critical time for African trade. The AfCFTA is creating a larger and more integrated market, but its success will depend on our ability to finance the trade, value chains and infrastructure that connect African economies. By bringing together trade finance, compliance and market practitioners, we aim to turn that opportunity into more bankable transactions, stronger regional value chains and increased intra-African ”rade.”
Mr Keletsositse Olebile, Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre, said:
“This is an important opportunity for Botswana to welcome delegates from across Africa and beyond while showcasing o’r country’s warmth and hospitality.
“Botswana is proud to partner with Afreximbank to host the Compliance Forum, Trade Finance Seminar and Factoring Workshop. These events will high’ight Botswana’s growing role as a regional trade and investment hub, as well as its commitment to advancing economic development and continen”al cooperation.”
The Afreximbank Compliance Forum 2026 (ACF2026) will be held under the theme “Better Compliance, Better Trade: Leveraging Compliance to Promote African Regulations that Advance Intra-African Economic an” Trade Integration.”
Mr Idrissa Diop, Compliance Director at Afrexi“bank, said: “Compliance must be recognised not simply as a regulatory obligation, but as an essential enabler of trusted, resilient and sustainable trade.
“Through ACF2026, we aim to bring together the i’stitutions shaping Africa’s financial and trade architecture to identify practical ways of aligning compliance standards, managing emerging risks and reducing unnecessary barriers to intra-African trade and business growth
•The Compliance Forum will explore how stronger, more coordinated frameworks can deepen African economic integration and facilitate international trade.
•The Trade Finance Seminar will bring together leading trade finance practitioners to explore solutions that can strengthen regional value chains, close Africa's trade finance gap and support AfCFTA implementation.
For the first time, Afreximbank ( will bring together two of its flagship annual knowledge-sharing and capacity-building programmes - the 2026 Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar and the Afreximbank Compliance Forum, uniting industry leaders, policymakers and experts to strengthen trade finance, compliance and Africa’s economic transformation.
Organised in partnership with the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), the combined programme will take place at the Gaborone International Convention Centre in Botswana from 16 to 18 November 2026.
The joint Trade Finance Seminar and Compliance Forum will bring together Global Afri’a’s financial, regulatory, and trade communities to exchange knowledge, share perspectives, and explore how stronger trade finance and compliance frameworks can support trade, investment, industrialisation, and economic integration.
The Factoring Workshop on 19 November will extend the discussions to the role of factoring and other alternative trade finance solutions in supporting businesses and expanding access to finance.
The Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar 2026 (ATFS2026) will be held under the theme “Trade Financing in the AfCFTA Era: Resilient Value Chains, Infrastructure and Market Integratio”.” It will examine how trade finance can support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), strengthen regional value chains, finance trade-enabling infrastructure and accelerate economic integration across the continent.
Mr Haytham El Maayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank, sa“d: “ATFS2026 comes at a critical time for African trade. The AfCFTA is creating a larger and more integrated market, but its success will depend on our ability to finance the trade, value chains and infrastructure that connect African economies. By bringing together trade finance, compliance and market practitioners, we aim to turn that opportunity into more bankable transactions, stronger regional value chains and increased intra-African ”rade.”
Mr Keletsositse Olebile, Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre, said:
“This is an important opportunity for Botswana to welcome delegates from across Africa and beyond while showcasing o’r country’s warmth and hospitality.
“Botswana is proud to partner with Afreximbank to host the Compliance Forum, Trade Finance Seminar and Factoring Workshop. These events will high’ight Botswana’s growing role as a regional trade and investment hub, as well as its commitment to advancing economic development and continen”al cooperation.”
The Afreximbank Compliance Forum 2026 (ACF2026) will be held under the theme “Better Compliance, Better Trade: Leveraging Compliance to Promote African Regulations that Advance Intra-African Economic an” Trade Integration.”
Mr Idrissa Diop, Compliance Director at Afrexi“bank, said: “Compliance must be recognised not simply as a regulatory obligation, but as an essential enabler of trusted, resilient and sustainable trade.
“Through ACF2026, we aim to bring together the i’stitutions shaping Africa’s financial and trade architecture to identify practical ways of aligning compliance standards, managing emerging risks and reducing unnecessary barriers to intra-African trade and business growth
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment