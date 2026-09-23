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COSDENT Pioneers A New Era Of Human-Centred Dental Care Through AI And Innovation
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – In an industry where trust, comfort, and personal connection matter as much as clinical expertise, COSDENT Company Limited has built a distinctive brand around one simple belief: technology should make care more human. By combining digital dentistry, artificial intelligence, design thinking, and empathetic consultation, COSDENT has created a patient experience where every smile is designed with the individual rather than prescribed to them. This commitment has earned the company the Inspirational Brand category recognition at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Thailand, organized by Enterprise Asia.
Founded in Bangkok in 2014, COSDENT is a premium dental healthcare provider specialising in cosmetic and digital dentistry. Drawing on four generations of dental expertise and the founder's background in architecture and urban design, the company developed COSDENT Smile Design, a diagnostic methodology that considers not only teeth but also smile patterns, speech, gestures, and personal identity. This approach enables patients to participate actively in designing treatments suited to their lifestyle and personality.
Technology is central to the COSDENT experience, but never at the expense of human expertise. Through digital smile previews, preference-based planning, and its Smart AI Consultation, patients can better understand their options before treatment. The system analyses symptoms, medical history, and preferences to recommend the appropriate specialist with 96% accuracy, allowing clinicians to dedicate more time to diagnosis, complex treatment, and meaningful conversations with patients.
This philosophy became particularly important during a major internal disruption in late 2024, when several key production and development team members departed simultaneously. Rather than simply replacing roles, COSDENT redesigned its operations around AI and automation. The transition preserved patient care while enabling the organisation to encode its protocols, service standards, and operational knowledge into its systems. As a result, employees from diverse backgrounds-including hospitality, retail, and design-can enter healthcare roles while maintaining consistent service standards.
The transformation has delivered measurable results. Integrated automation improved operational efficiency by 70%, while clinicians gained 40% more time for complex treatment. International patient acquisition increased by 55%, team satisfaction rose by 45%, and the company's FY2025 revenue grew 23.3% to THB 110.5 million, accompanied by an 18.1% increase in net profit.
With its vision to bring AI-enhanced, human-centred care across Asia by 2030, COSDENT is preparing to expand its digital ecosystem, open-talent model, and international patient services. By proving that innovation can create more meaningful human interactions rather than replace them, COSDENT continues to demonstrate how a purpose-driven brand can transform both healthcare experiences and the future of service excellence.
Founded in Bangkok in 2014, COSDENT is a premium dental healthcare provider specialising in cosmetic and digital dentistry. Drawing on four generations of dental expertise and the founder's background in architecture and urban design, the company developed COSDENT Smile Design, a diagnostic methodology that considers not only teeth but also smile patterns, speech, gestures, and personal identity. This approach enables patients to participate actively in designing treatments suited to their lifestyle and personality.
Technology is central to the COSDENT experience, but never at the expense of human expertise. Through digital smile previews, preference-based planning, and its Smart AI Consultation, patients can better understand their options before treatment. The system analyses symptoms, medical history, and preferences to recommend the appropriate specialist with 96% accuracy, allowing clinicians to dedicate more time to diagnosis, complex treatment, and meaningful conversations with patients.
This philosophy became particularly important during a major internal disruption in late 2024, when several key production and development team members departed simultaneously. Rather than simply replacing roles, COSDENT redesigned its operations around AI and automation. The transition preserved patient care while enabling the organisation to encode its protocols, service standards, and operational knowledge into its systems. As a result, employees from diverse backgrounds-including hospitality, retail, and design-can enter healthcare roles while maintaining consistent service standards.
The transformation has delivered measurable results. Integrated automation improved operational efficiency by 70%, while clinicians gained 40% more time for complex treatment. International patient acquisition increased by 55%, team satisfaction rose by 45%, and the company's FY2025 revenue grew 23.3% to THB 110.5 million, accompanied by an 18.1% increase in net profit.
With its vision to bring AI-enhanced, human-centred care across Asia by 2030, COSDENT is preparing to expand its digital ecosystem, open-talent model, and international patient services. By proving that innovation can create more meaningful human interactions rather than replace them, COSDENT continues to demonstrate how a purpose-driven brand can transform both healthcare experiences and the future of service excellence.
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