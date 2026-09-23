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Muang Thai Life Assurance Advances A New Era Of Trusted Leadership And Sustainable Growth
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – In an industry where trust is built over generations, Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (MTL) continues to demonstrate how strong leadership, innovation, and a deep understanding of customers can shape enduring business success. With more than seven decades of experience, MTL has earned dual recognition at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Thailand, organized by Enterprise Asia, with Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sara Lamsam receiving the Master Entrepreneur award and MTL receiving the Corporate Excellence award.
With more than 33 years of experience in Thailand's life insurance industry, Mr. Sara Lamsam has played a significant role in shaping MTL's transformation while contributing to the wider development of Thailand's insurance sector. His leadership philosophy is rooted in continuous learning, cross-domain expertise, and the belief that sustainable growth must ultimately create meaningful value for customers and society. Beyond MTL, his work as Chairman of the Federation of Thai Insurance Organizations has contributed to industry reforms, including the“New Health Standard” and“Digital Face-to-Face” protocols.
Under his leadership, MTL achieved a historic milestone in 2025, recording a net profit exceeding 10 billion Baht for the first time in the company's history. The company also recorded 10% year-on-year growth in New Business Premium, driven in part by a 249% increase in Investment-Linked products and 24% growth in individual Critical Illness coverage. Its Net Promoter Score rose to 78, while its Capital Adequacy Ratio exceeded 350%, significantly above the regulatory requirement.
MTL's achievements are supported by a strong focus on customer-centric innovation. Through its“Go Healthier with MTL” strategy, the company is building an integrated health ecosystem that brings together products, digital services, distribution channels, and healthcare partnerships. Initiatives such as D Health Life and the MTL Smile Hospital Network, which now includes 165 participating hospitals, demonstrate MTL's efforts to make quality healthcare protection more accessible and responsive to evolving customer needs.
Equally central to MTL's long-term success is its commitment to sustainability and responsible growth. The company achieved an ESG Risk Rating of 19.9 (“Low Risk”) from Morningstar Sustainalytics and has established a clear pathway toward Net Zero emissions by 2030, while continuing to strengthen financial inclusion, health equity, and community well-being.
With a clear ambition to become the“No.1 Most Trusted Partner in Life & Health Planning”, MTL continues to combine technology, sustainability, and human capital development to strengthen its position as a regional life insurance leader. Through Sara Lamsam's visionary leadership and an organization-wide commitment to excellence, MTL is building a future where protection extends beyond insurance-to healthier, more secure, and more empowered lives.
With more than 33 years of experience in Thailand's life insurance industry, Mr. Sara Lamsam has played a significant role in shaping MTL's transformation while contributing to the wider development of Thailand's insurance sector. His leadership philosophy is rooted in continuous learning, cross-domain expertise, and the belief that sustainable growth must ultimately create meaningful value for customers and society. Beyond MTL, his work as Chairman of the Federation of Thai Insurance Organizations has contributed to industry reforms, including the“New Health Standard” and“Digital Face-to-Face” protocols.
Under his leadership, MTL achieved a historic milestone in 2025, recording a net profit exceeding 10 billion Baht for the first time in the company's history. The company also recorded 10% year-on-year growth in New Business Premium, driven in part by a 249% increase in Investment-Linked products and 24% growth in individual Critical Illness coverage. Its Net Promoter Score rose to 78, while its Capital Adequacy Ratio exceeded 350%, significantly above the regulatory requirement.
MTL's achievements are supported by a strong focus on customer-centric innovation. Through its“Go Healthier with MTL” strategy, the company is building an integrated health ecosystem that brings together products, digital services, distribution channels, and healthcare partnerships. Initiatives such as D Health Life and the MTL Smile Hospital Network, which now includes 165 participating hospitals, demonstrate MTL's efforts to make quality healthcare protection more accessible and responsive to evolving customer needs.
Equally central to MTL's long-term success is its commitment to sustainability and responsible growth. The company achieved an ESG Risk Rating of 19.9 (“Low Risk”) from Morningstar Sustainalytics and has established a clear pathway toward Net Zero emissions by 2030, while continuing to strengthen financial inclusion, health equity, and community well-being.
With a clear ambition to become the“No.1 Most Trusted Partner in Life & Health Planning”, MTL continues to combine technology, sustainability, and human capital development to strengthen its position as a regional life insurance leader. Through Sara Lamsam's visionary leadership and an organization-wide commitment to excellence, MTL is building a future where protection extends beyond insurance-to healthier, more secure, and more empowered lives.
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