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Romanian Court Places Former Presidential Candidate Under Judicial Control
(MENAFN) A Romanian court has ordered the conditional release of former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu in connection with a fraud investigation, according to reports.
The Bucharest Tribunal rejects prosecutors’ request to keep Georgescu and his co-defendant, Ionel Rusen, in detention for 30 days. Instead, the court places both men under judicial control.
As part of the conditions, Georgescu is prohibited from leaving Romania and is required to report to police on a regular basis.
Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism detained Georgescu for 24 hours on Monday as part of an investigation involving alleged organized crime and fraud.
Prosecutors allege that three individuals established an organized criminal group in September 2021 that operated mainly in Romania and the United Kingdom. Investigators say the group was involved in a scheme based on promises of securing foreign financing.
The case centers on a businessman who allegedly lost about €1.1 million after being promised access to financing.
Georgescu’s detention followed searches at five locations in Bucharest and surrounding areas, including his residence in Mogosoaia.
The Bucharest Tribunal rejects prosecutors’ request to keep Georgescu and his co-defendant, Ionel Rusen, in detention for 30 days. Instead, the court places both men under judicial control.
As part of the conditions, Georgescu is prohibited from leaving Romania and is required to report to police on a regular basis.
Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism detained Georgescu for 24 hours on Monday as part of an investigation involving alleged organized crime and fraud.
Prosecutors allege that three individuals established an organized criminal group in September 2021 that operated mainly in Romania and the United Kingdom. Investigators say the group was involved in a scheme based on promises of securing foreign financing.
The case centers on a businessman who allegedly lost about €1.1 million after being promised access to financing.
Georgescu’s detention followed searches at five locations in Bucharest and surrounding areas, including his residence in Mogosoaia.
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