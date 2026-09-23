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UN General Assembly Brings Heavy Traffic Disruptions to New York
(MENAFN) New York City is facing widespread traffic congestion and extensive security measures as officials prepare for the arrival of delegations from nearly 200 countries attending the high-level session of the UN General Assembly.
The annual gathering began Tuesday and is scheduled to continue through Sept. 28, prompting authorities to introduce road closures, barricades and other measures across Midtown Manhattan.
The New York City Department of Transportation has designated Sept. 21-25 as Gridlock Alert Days, warning that average vehicle speeds in Midtown could drop below four miles per hour during the assembly. Residents and visitors have been urged to rely on public transportation where possible.
Several key avenues surrounding the UN complex have been closed, while portions of the highway along the East River are also affected. Additional temporary and rolling closures are being implemented as international delegations travel between different locations.
New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch describes the security effort as one of the department's most complex operations. City police are working with the Secret Service, FBI and UN police, while more than 20 federal, state and local agencies are contributing to the overall security operation.
Authorities have also introduced temporary flight restrictions over New York. Unauthorized drone flights are prohibited, and NYPD counter-drone teams have been deployed to respond to potential violations.
The annual gathering began Tuesday and is scheduled to continue through Sept. 28, prompting authorities to introduce road closures, barricades and other measures across Midtown Manhattan.
The New York City Department of Transportation has designated Sept. 21-25 as Gridlock Alert Days, warning that average vehicle speeds in Midtown could drop below four miles per hour during the assembly. Residents and visitors have been urged to rely on public transportation where possible.
Several key avenues surrounding the UN complex have been closed, while portions of the highway along the East River are also affected. Additional temporary and rolling closures are being implemented as international delegations travel between different locations.
New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch describes the security effort as one of the department's most complex operations. City police are working with the Secret Service, FBI and UN police, while more than 20 federal, state and local agencies are contributing to the overall security operation.
Authorities have also introduced temporary flight restrictions over New York. Unauthorized drone flights are prohibited, and NYPD counter-drone teams have been deployed to respond to potential violations.
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