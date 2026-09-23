Faces From The Gulf Returns To Alaraby 2

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Alaraby 2 is bringing back“Wojouh Mina Alkhaleej” (Faces from the Gulf) for a new season, continuing its series of in-depth conversations with prominent Gulf figures from the worlds of culture, thought, creativity and the arts. This season is dedicated entirely to Qatari personalities, drawing on their experiences to revisit key chapters in Qatar's cultural and creative history.

The new season brings together a diverse line-up of Qatari figures from a range of fields, offering personal and professional insights into their journeys, while reflecting on the transformations that have shaped Qatar's cultural and artistic landscape.

The first three episodes feature director, writer and actor Faleh Fayez, who looks back on his career and the evolution of theatre and drama in Qatar; visual artist Ali Hassan, who discusses his journey in visual art and Arabic calligraphy, as well as his exploration of the relationship between lettering and modern art; and Dr Abdulrahman bin Salem al-Kuwari, the Qatari physician, writer and novelist, who discusses his journey between medicine, literature and writing

Hosted by novelist and journalist Mohammed al-Yahyai, the programme delves into its guests' stories and memories to explore the people and places that have shaped their lives, while uncovering personal experiences that offer a window into the wider social and cultural changes across the Gulf.

The new season builds on the programme's identity as a documentary talk show that captures human stories and preserves the memory of place, drawing on its guests' experiences to offer a rich and varied portrait of the Gulf, its culture and its collective memory.

“Wojouh Mina Alkhaleej” airs every Monday at 10pm. Episodes are also available to watch on demand via the Alaraby Plus app.