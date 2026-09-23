Snoonu, TOD Partner To Bring Premium Sports, Entertainment To Qatar

Snoonu and TOD by beIN have signed a strategic partnership to expand access to premium live sport and entertainment for Snoonu users. The collaboration will enhance the value of Snoonu's membership offering by integrating access to TOD by beIN's premium streaming experience, making high-quality sports and entertainment even more accessible to customers across Qatar.

At a signing ceremony held at beIN headquarters, Hamad Mubarak al-Hajri, founder and CEO of Snoonu, said:“Snoonu is evolving into an ecosystem that brings together the services, experiences and technologies that shape people's everyday lives.

Our partnership with TOD by beIN is a natural extension of that vision, bringing premium sports and entertainment closer to our customers through a platform they already use and trust. As we continue to build beyond commerce and delivery, we're focused on creating partnerships that add meaningful value to our customers and strengthen Snoonu's role in the digital lives of people across Qatar.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment by TOD by beIN and Snoonu to create more connected digital experiences for consumers in Qatar, combining convenience, technology and premium content through services already embedded in their daily lives.

Peter Mrkic, managing director, TOD Mena, said:“Sport has an extraordinary ability to bring people together, and our ambition at TOD by beIN is to make those moments as accessible as possible.

“Partnering with Snoonu allows us to bring premium live sport and entertainment even closer to audiences in Qatar, through a platform that is already part of their everyday lives. As a major season of football gets underway, this collaboration gives more fans a simple and convenient way to enjoy the action on the screen of their choice.”

The partnership is especially exciting for football fans, as Europe's biggest competitions return to screens, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1.

Beyond football, viewers can also access a wide range of sporting events including Formula 1, AEW, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour and all four Grand Slams. The offering is complemented by a rich entertainment catalogue featuring Sony and Paramount titles, alongside Arabic and Turkish movies and series, TOD Originals, children's programming and live channels - all available across their screen of choice.

Abdulaziz Alqahtani, general manager, S Cloud & Robotics, Snoonu, said:“What makes this partnership particularly exciting is the opportunity to connect commerce, technology and entertainment in a way that feels seamless for the customer. By bringing TOD by beIN's premium content into Snoonu's growing membership ecosystem, we're giving our users more reasons to engage with the platform while making access to the experiences they love simpler and more convenient. It reflects our approach to partnerships: using technology to create real, everyday value for our customers.”

The partnership will roll out over the coming months, with a series of exclusive offers designed to bring Snoonu's growing customer base even closer to premium live sport and entertainment. Together, TOD by beIN and Snoonu aim to create a more connected, convenient and rewarding digital experience for audiences across Qatar.