Mol Honours Partners Of Heat Stress Prevention Campaign

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour (MoL) honoured the ministries, institutions, and companies participating in the 2026 Heat Stress Prevention Campaign. This recognition acknowledges their active contributions to the campaign's success and their support for the ministry's efforts to mitigate heat stress risks and enhance compliance with occupational health and safety standards at worksites.

The campaign aligns with Qatar's efforts to strengthen human protection and improve the quality of the work environment, consistent with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in human and social development.

In his address at the ceremony, Hamad Faraj Dalmouk, assistant undersecretary for Expatriate Labour Affairs at the MoL, emphasised that protecting workers and ensuring their safety is an ongoing responsibility that extends beyond seasonal measures.

He noted that the 2026 Heat Stress Prevention Campaign reflected the Ministry's commitment to addressing heat stress risks through an integrated approach combining field monitoring, public awareness, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

He pointed out that the objective goes beyond addressing risks as they arise; rather, it aims to foster awareness and compliance to help prevent them.

He added that the campaign's figures represent more than statistics; they reflect the scale of the effort and underscore the importance of continued prevention and awareness of safety measures.

He noted that the conclusion of the summer working-hour restrictions does not signal the end of the responsibility to prevent heat stress; safety is not seasonal, and prevention does not cease when a campaign ends.

Dalmouk emphasised the importance of employers continuing to adhere to occupational health and safety requirements, provide safe working environments, and raise worker awareness of preventive measures.

The participating entities were honoured for their co-operation, engagement, and responsiveness throughout the campaign, as well as for supporting preventive messaging and effectively reaching target groups.

The honoured entities included the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Municipality, Education Above All, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Economic Zones,

Qatar Red Crescent, Qatar Charity, Snoonu, Rafeeq, Keeta, and Talabat.

Participating government bodies and national institutions supported the campaign by supporting health, awareness, and field-based activities, as well as strengthening co-ordination and information exchange on occupational health and safety.

Meanwhile, companies such as Snoonu, Rafeeq, Keeta, and Talabat helped disseminate awareness and preventive messages to delivery sector workers, thereby raising awareness of necessary measures to prevent heat stress.

The Qatar Red Crescent also supported health and awareness initiatives. It provided data on heat stress-related injuries, while Qatar Charity and the Education Above All Foundation contributed to

awareness-raising efforts and outreach to target groups.

The campaign, which ran from June 1 to September 15, involved a range of regulatory and awareness-raising measures, including field visits, seminars, and educational activities, carried out in collaboration with government bodies, national institutions, and private sector companies.

During the inspection campaign, the MoL conducted 1,638 inspections, identified 644 violations, and took prescribed legal action against non-compliant establishments, including closing 388 facilities.

On the awareness front, the Ministry held 30 seminars involving 55 companies and benefiting 3,555 individuals; it also conducted 522 field awareness visits and distributed 1,072 awareness materials. Additionally, according to its data, the Qatar Red Crescent handled 1,168 heat-stress cases.

These results reflect the extensive scope of the field and educational efforts accompanying the campaign, as well as the importance of maintaining a commitment to preventive measures to address heat-stress risks.